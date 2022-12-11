Mayfair Witches is the second grand undertaking of Anne Rice's supernatural universe in television form from AMC Networks. Following the success of Interview with The Vampire, the bloodlust of Louis, Lestat, and Claudia will soon be replaced by the intrigue and secrets of the Mayfair family.

The show is scheduled to debut on Sunday, January 8, 2023. It will be available on AMC and AMC +.

Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers that she has powers beyond human comprehension, is portrayed by Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, Baywatch). To help her come to terms with her supernatural existence is Tongayi Chirisa, who plays Ciprien Grieve. This Mayfair Witches character belongs to the Talamasca, a secret order that keeps tabs on the paranormal.

We couldn't delve into spoiler territory and hence, asked Chirisa about his experience in working with Alexandra Daddario. Unsurprisingly, his answer was positive, as he detailed how friendly and good-natured the Emmy-nominated actress really is.

Read on to find out how her approachable nature made the experience of being on set a treat for the Zimbabwean star!

Chirisa and Daddario shared a sense of "security" and "trust" on the Mayfair Witches set

As one would expect from an AMC drama or an Anne Rice novel, some scenes in the series can be rather intense. However, Chirisa maintains that working with Daddario, who was friendly and approachable, made the experience a breeze:

"Yeah, Alex I think was really...what I liked about working with her is that she's your everyday, next door neighbor type of person. I think she has this sense of freedom and, you know, just being very approachable. Which made the work that much easier."

Ciprien Grieve's character was created specifically for Mayfair Witches and it merges two figures from Anne Rice's universe into one (Michael Curry and Aaron Lightener). We learn more about his unconventional job as the series progresses and Rowan discovers more and more about who she is - a role that Alexandra Daddario played with total finesse. Chirisa continued:

"So when we had to go into scenes that most people would find uncomfortable or you know...there was that sense of security or sense of trust between each of us that allowed us to be as free as we needed to be to accomplish the scene."

While the Mayfair Witches cast is certainly star-studded with major names like Harry Hamlin (Clash of the Titans) and Annabeth Gish (The X-Files), there was a reason Daddario was cast in the lead role. Riding high on the success of The White Lotus and True Detective, her stock is certainly high! Chirisa continued about his co-star:

"And yeah, Alex is a star in her own right. She's an Emmy nominated actress. So, it doesn't hurt to have people of that caliber working alongside, who're just really nice people."

Go back in time as the secrets of the Mayfair Family unravel in this thrilling supernatural drama. The eight-episode series is pretty much guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

