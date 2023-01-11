Fear the Walking Dead canceled: Series creator explains future of The Walking Dead franchise

It has been announced that Fear the Walking Dead will be coming to a conclusion with its upcoming season 8. The news was made public by AMC as part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

The announcement was made by Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, who said:

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television.”

However, the news is not all bad for fans of the show. There is more to it, much to our relief.

Fear the Walking Dead cancelation explained: The franchise lives on

Although Fear the Walking Dead is nearing its end, there will be more to the franchise for viewers, as revealed by McDermott. While announcing the cancelation, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks said:

“Now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved ‘Walking Dead’ franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

This news has been confirmed by Scott M. Gimple, who is the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. He added to McDermott's statement, saying,

“The Walking Dead Universe LIVES! To conclude ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

Thus, there will be more exciting plotlines and stories to look forward to after the conclusion of the Fear the Walking Dead series.

What do we know about Fear the Walking Dead finale season?

The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere this May on AMC. The official description, as released by AMC, reads as follows:

“Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

AMC has also announced that season 8 will consist of 12 episodes, which will be rolled out in two six-episode blocks. The first part will premiere on May 14, at 9 pm ET, and the second half will premiere later this year, although no date has been announced. It will air on AMC network TV and will also be available to stream online on AMC+.

Watch this space for more updates on Fear the Walking Dead.

