Mayfair Witches cast list and characters explored

AMC's new supernatural series, Mayfair Witches, premieres on the channel on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The show revolves around a reputed neurosurgeon who shockingly discovers that she's the heir to a witch family.

Here's a short description of the series, as per AMC+'s YouTube channel:

''Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.''

The series stars Alexandra Daddario in the lead role along with several others essaying significant supporting roles. Mayfair Witches is helmed by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

AMC's Mayfair Witches cast list: Alexandra Daddario and others to star in new supernatural series

1) Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Alexandra Daddario plays the lead role of Dr. Rowan Fielding in AMC's Mayfair Witches.

Fielding makes a shocking discovery that changes her lifeforever: she's the heir to a powerful family of witches. Daddario looks brilliant in the trailer, depicting the many complex shades of her character with astonishing ease.

Apart from Mayfair Witches, Alexandra Daddario has been a part of several popular and acclaimed films and shows over the years like HBO's True Detective, Texas Chainsaw 3D, and Die in a Gunfight, to name a few.

2) Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Actor Harry Hamlin dons the role of Cortland Mayfair in the new supernatural drama series. Cortland is the patriarch of the Mayfair family and is expected to play a crucial role in the storyline. Hamlin looks impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actor.

Mad Men fans will recognize Harry Hamlin as Jim Cutler. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Clash of the Titans, L.A. Law, The Bronx Bull, and many more.

3) Jack Huston as Lasher

Jack Huston dons the role of Lasher in Mayfair Witches. Lasher possesses the miraculaous ability to shape-shift and is known to be a deeply complicated character. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the upcoming show.

Jack Huston is best known for his roles in Fargo, American Hustle, and Boardwalk Empire, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, AMC's Mayfair Witches also stars several others in pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Jen Richards as Jojo

The official trailer for the show offers a peek into the gorgeously crafted world of Mayfair Witches, replete with several intriguing characters. Alexandra Daddario dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and screen presence.

Based on the trailer, fans can expect a riveting supernatural-horror drama that does complete justice to Anne Rice's iconic novel trilogy.

Don't miss the new supernatural series, Mayfair Witches, on AMC on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

