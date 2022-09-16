5 best horror shows like Chucky 

Chucky's first season opened to fairly positive reviews when it premiered on October 12, 2021. The show is heavily based on the film franchise Child's Play, which was one of the most popular horror series of the late 1980s and the 1990s.

Child's Play was one of the first films to create horror around a children's doll. The portrayal of the doll was much more dramatic than in modern films such as Conjuring and Annabelle.

Several films with the name Chucky also came out of the film franchise. The TV show is a sequel to the film Cult of Chucky. It stars Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, and Brad Dourif in important roles. It also includes elements of thrill as it follows a series of mysterious murders that are investigated over the course of the show.

The trailer for the second season of Chucky was released on September 14, 2022, and is one of the many anticipated horror shows of the year. Although very different from other slow-burn horror shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Chucky has managed to build a following of its own.

On that note, let's have a look at 5 shows like Chucky:

1) I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via IMDB)

Like Chucky, I Know What You Did Last Summer is also based on a film of the same name and follows a series of murders that are explored by the main characters.

After an unfortunate accident on the night of their graduation, a group of youngsters are stalked by an unidentified stranger. It is an Amazon original series of eight episodes and premiered in 2021.

The story is based on a novel and received fairly poor reviews right after its release. While poor reviews are very common for horror films and series, I Know What You Did Last Summer was still watched as it was a mix of genres.

The series has a lot of jump-scares and uses classical horror to enhance the experience. It brings back memories of older horror films.

2) Servant

Servant (Image via IMDB)

Set in Philadelphia, Servant explores a more classical trope of evil entering the characters' home and disturbing the family, making it closer to the Child's Play film franchise than to the show.

A broken marriage, a death in the family and a dysfunctional set-up, all add drama to a show that's centered around supernatural horror.

Servant has M. Night Shyamalan as one of its executive producers and opened to great reviews after its release. The series has been made into three seasons so far and is a psychological horror rather than focusing on its supernatural elements.

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbel and Rupert Grint breathe life into the characters that are fairly well-written when compared to most horror films and shows.

3) JU-ON: Origins

JU-ON: Origins (Image via IMDB)

Japanese horror has been steadily gaining popularity all over the world for its deeper plots and provocative themes. JU-ON: Origins is a Japanese show that follows a researcher who studies paranormal activity and goes about looking for a house that hosted a terrible tragedy.

The show only has one season so far, which premiered on Netflix in July, 2020.

The show is part of the larger JU-ON franchise that also produced the extremely famous film JU-ON: The Grudge. It is a remake of the 2000 film JU-ON: The Curse.

The film was highly appreciated and widely watched, although it was canceled after the first season. It has several jump-scares that blend into the plot smoothly.

4) Creeped Out

Creeped Out (Image via IMDB)

Creeped Out doesn't follow a single storyline throughout the season but is an anthology series that has a unique plot for every episode. However, the episodes have repeating themes and some supernatural elements that persist in all the stories. Nevertheless, it is similar to Chucky in its treatment of supernatural elements and its use of children's horror.

The show spanned over two seasons and was mostly aimed at a young audience as it explored subjects that ranged from fantasy, mystery and science fiction to horror and thriller. It premiered in 2017 after it was announced by BBC and the last season came out in 2019. The show is a thrilling watch and is creatively stimulating.

5) Marianne

Marianne on Netflix (Image via IMDB)

Marianne is a French horror show that is probably the best rated out of all the items on the list. It follows the character of a writer who is haunted by her characters that manifest into real life and cause supernatural tragedies.

Despite the positive reviews, the show was canceled after the first season, which premiered in 2019.

It is a Netflix original and is still streaming on the platform. The show was not as widely watched as most other horror shows but is similar to Chucky in how it treats the setting and backdrop.

Although the horror genre has been late in taking over television shows, there has been an active rise in horror shows across most platforms.

Chucky is all set to release on October 5, 2022.

