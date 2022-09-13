Who did Gwyneth Powell play in Grange Hill? Tributes pour in as BBC star dies aged 76

Popular actress Gwyneth Powell passed away on September 8 at the age of 76.

Her agent Matthew Lacey revealed that Powell died following complications resulting from an operation for a perforated colon.

He added that the actress, who was known for her performances on the BBC show Grange Hill, passed away peacefully with her husband and niece at her bedside. Detailed information on her funeral shall be unveiled soon.

Ashley Blaker @AshleyBlaker RIP Gwyneth Powell aka Mrs McCluskey. She felt as much like my Headteacher as the head of the school I actually went to. Was also a delight to work with when she guested on ⁦ @RealMattLucas ⁩ Awards 10 years ago. RIP. RIP Gwyneth Powell aka Mrs McCluskey. She felt as much like my Headteacher as the head of the school I actually went to. Was also a delight to work with when she guested on ⁦@RealMattLucas⁩ Awards 10 years ago. RIP. https://t.co/kDoJgMzH0S

Gwyneth Powell’s character in Grange Hill

Gwyneth Powell portrayed the role of Bridget McClusky in the BBC children’s television drama series, Grange Hill. The character was the headteacher of Grange Hill and Powell played the role from 1981 to 1984 and later from 1986 to 1991.

Created by Phil Redmond, Grange Hill premiered on BBC1 on February 8, 1978, and became one of the longest-running shows on British television. The series gained recognition for changing its theme song thrice.

The series was canceled in 2008 after airing for 30 years when the makers felt that it had run its course.

Everything known about Gwyneth Powell

Born on July 5, 1940, Gwyneth Powell enrolled at Cheadle County Grammar School for Girls. She was praised for her appearance as Fat Urs in the National Youth Theatre’s production of Ben Jonson’s Bartholemew Fair. Although she trained herself as a teacher at Goldsmiths, University of London, she decided to pursue acting.

She made her television debut with the LWT science-fiction thriller series The Guardians. Created by Rex Firkin and Vincent Tilsley, the show premiered on July 10, 1971, and concluded on October 2, 1971.

Gwyneth Powell appeared in various TV shows (Image via cpsouthon/Twitter)

She continued to play minor roles in other TV shows until she was cast on the BBC1 show, Grange Hill. Speaking about her role in 2008, she said that her character was written as a twin but she was young at the time.

Gwyneth wanted to play a different kind of role and asked the writers and producers of Grange Hill to write her character out of the show. She helped E. M. Delafield’s Diary of the Provincial Lady acquire the rights and it was adapted as a one-woman show in Edinburgh.

Powell also appeared in other TV series like A Touch of Frost, Father Brown, Heartbeat, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, and others. She appeared as a school teacher on an episode of the BBC Schools show, Watch. Gweneth reprised her role as Mrs McClusky in a cameo appearance for one episode of Ashes to Ashes.

She portrayed Nana in the BBC Three sitcom, The Gemma Factor, and played a supporting role in the Nickelodeon mystery television series, House of Anubis. She appeared as Polly Davies in the Channel 4 comedy show, Man Down.

Netizens pay tribute to Powell on Twitter

Gwyneth Powell gained recognition in all these years for her flawless performances on multiple TV shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Auntie Pegg @AuntiePegg RIP Gwyneth Powell aka Mrs McCluskey from Grange Hill. RIP Gwyneth Powell aka Mrs McCluskey from Grange Hill. https://t.co/4RjlhgFG00

Kate Plantin CDG @kateplantin It is with very great sadness that I can now let you know that the wonderful actress and friend of over forty years Gwyneth Powell passed away last week. My love and condolences are with her husband Alan Leith, family and friends. You will be forever in our hearts. RIP darling It is with very great sadness that I can now let you know that the wonderful actress and friend of over forty years Gwyneth Powell passed away last week. My love and condolences are with her husband Alan Leith, family and friends. You will be forever in our hearts. RIP darling https://t.co/RaUmilzZJ5

Mick @nalaknip Very sad news about Gwyneth Powell. Like many others I grew up watching her in Grange Hill, but her role as Dan’s mother in Man Down was absolutely fantastic. #RIP Very sad news about Gwyneth Powell. Like many others I grew up watching her in Grange Hill, but her role as Dan’s mother in Man Down was absolutely fantastic. #RIP https://t.co/fBD85PRTFU

Lily May Sherratt @IreneWildthyme The wonderful Gwyneth Powell has died... My brother and I were saying how marvellous she was just the other day. May she RIP x The wonderful Gwyneth Powell has died... My brother and I were saying how marvellous she was just the other day. May she RIP x https://t.co/uvzy6zvi9a

Eddie @xoxodair RIP to Gwyneth Powell who played Nina’s gran in House of Anubis RIP to Gwyneth Powell who played Nina’s gran in House of Anubis https://t.co/5t0bIaG9c1

Toby Hadoke @TobyHadoke RIP Gwyneth Powell: Mrs McCluskey off of Grange Hill but like a lot of actors well known for one role she was bloody ace in loads more (dating right back to The Guardians in 1971!!!). Terrific to see her still going strong in recent shows. Proper TV legend and a fine actress. RIP Gwyneth Powell: Mrs McCluskey off of Grange Hill but like a lot of actors well known for one role she was bloody ace in loads more (dating right back to The Guardians in 1971!!!). Terrific to see her still going strong in recent shows. Proper TV legend and a fine actress.

🔥🍔BERGERKING 👑🔥 @BradYNWA6 Iconic in Grange Hill and brilliant in Man Down



RIP Gwyneth Powell Iconic in Grange Hill and brilliant in Man DownRIP Gwyneth Powell https://t.co/uCKcCzvJnw

Mark Getz @MarkGetz6 I am very upset to have heard that Gwyneth Powell the actress who played Mrs McClusky in Grange Hill passed away on Thursday. She was a lovely and sweet lady. I spoke to her several times on the phone and cant believe she was a regular listener to my radio show. RIP dear Gwyneth I am very upset to have heard that Gwyneth Powell the actress who played Mrs McClusky in Grange Hill passed away on Thursday. She was a lovely and sweet lady. I spoke to her several times on the phone and cant believe she was a regular listener to my radio show. RIP dear Gwyneth https://t.co/DhEzXB3Qyw

Powell’s survivors include her husband Alan Leith.

