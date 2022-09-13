Who did Gwyneth Powell play in Grange Hill? Tributes pour in as BBC star dies aged 76

Popular actress Gwyneth Powell passed away on September 8 at the age of 76.
Her agent Matthew Lacey revealed that Powell died following complications resulting from an operation for a perforated colon.
He added that the actress, who was known for her performances on the BBC show Grange Hill, passed away peacefully with her husband and niece at her bedside. Detailed information on her funeral shall be unveiled soon.
Gwyneth Powell’s character in Grange Hill
Gwyneth Powell portrayed the role of Bridget McClusky in the BBC children’s television drama series, Grange Hill. The character was the headteacher of Grange Hill and Powell played the role from 1981 to 1984 and later from 1986 to 1991.
Created by Phil Redmond, Grange Hill premiered on BBC1 on February 8, 1978, and became one of the longest-running shows on British television. The series gained recognition for changing its theme song thrice.
The series was canceled in 2008 after airing for 30 years when the makers felt that it had run its course.
Everything known about Gwyneth Powell
Born on July 5, 1940, Gwyneth Powell enrolled at Cheadle County Grammar School for Girls. She was praised for her appearance as Fat Urs in the National Youth Theatre’s production of Ben Jonson’s Bartholemew Fair. Although she trained herself as a teacher at Goldsmiths, University of London, she decided to pursue acting.
She made her television debut with the LWT science-fiction thriller series The Guardians. Created by Rex Firkin and Vincent Tilsley, the show premiered on July 10, 1971, and concluded on October 2, 1971.
She continued to play minor roles in other TV shows until she was cast on the BBC1 show, Grange Hill. Speaking about her role in 2008, she said that her character was written as a twin but she was young at the time.
Gwyneth wanted to play a different kind of role and asked the writers and producers of Grange Hill to write her character out of the show. She helped E. M. Delafield’s Diary of the Provincial Lady acquire the rights and it was adapted as a one-woman show in Edinburgh.
Powell also appeared in other TV series like A Touch of Frost, Father Brown, Heartbeat, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, and others. She appeared as a school teacher on an episode of the BBC Schools show, Watch. Gweneth reprised her role as Mrs McClusky in a cameo appearance for one episode of Ashes to Ashes.
She portrayed Nana in the BBC Three sitcom, The Gemma Factor, and played a supporting role in the Nickelodeon mystery television series, House of Anubis. She appeared as Polly Davies in the Channel 4 comedy show, Man Down.
Netizens pay tribute to Powell on Twitter
Gwyneth Powell gained recognition in all these years for her flawless performances on multiple TV shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.
Powell’s survivors include her husband Alan Leith.