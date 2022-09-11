What time will War of the Worlds season 3 episode 1 air on Epix? Release date, plot and more explored

War of the Worlds season 3, the much-anticipated next season of the highly exhilarating science fiction drama series, is all set to make its arrival with its first episode on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Epix.

The series has been gleaned from H. G. Wells's novel, The War of the Worlds. The critically acclaimed British television writer Howard Overman has served as the writer and creator of the sci-fi series. Gilles Coulier and Richard Clark have acted as the directors of the Epix show.

Howard Overman, Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Gilles Coulier have served as the executive producers of the science fiction thriller series, while Gareth Williams has acted as the producer.

The official synopsis for War of the Worlds season 3 reads:

"Set in present-day France and the U.K., Season Three picks up as the war between the survivors and aliens reaches a new turning point and a terrifying phenomenon grips countless people across the globe. With stakes at an all-time high, one survivor sets out to investigate, forming a tentative partnership with another unlikely hero along the way. The pair will need to use every resource they have available to face an opposition more dangerous than ever in their fight, once again, for the survival of all humanity."

Ever since the official trailer for the third season of War of the Worlds was launched, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what this brand new season will bring to the table. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about War of the Worlds season 3 episode 1, ahead of its premiere on Epix.

Learn all about War of the Worlds season 3 episode 1, before its arrival on Epix this Monday

What are the release date and time of episode 1 of War of the Worlds season 3?

The highly awaited premiere episode of the fan-favorite sci-fi drama series, War of the Worlds Season 3, will be released on Monday, September 12, 2022, exclusively on Epix. The airtime of the episode is 9 pm ET.

Without a shred of doubt, the audience is quite curious to see what will happen in episode 1 of the brand new third season as season 2 ended on such an intriguing note.

The official synopsis for episode 1 of season 3 of the show reads:

"As people across the globe are experiencing hallucinations, MI5 agent Zoe contacts Bill for answers. Meanwhile Catherine Durand detects unusual black hole activity."

By the looks of it, it is quite evident that season 3 will begin on a thrilling note and viewers will be sure to go on a gripping sci-fi ride.

How's the official trailer for the 1st episode of season 3 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for War of the Worlds season 3 episode 1 here.

The official trailer provides the audience with some electrifying glimpses of what can be expected from the highly absorbing third season of the series and it looks like it is going to be a mind-bending and engrossing roller coaster ride.

Over the last two seasons, the series has become one of the most top-rated sci-fi series. It is safe to say that the expectations for the third season are quite high among the audience.

Who are the cast members of season 3 of the sci-fi series?

The promising cast list for season 3 of the sci-fi series includes Gabriel Byrne as William 'Bill' Ward, Daisy Edgar-Jones as Emily Gresham, Léa Drucker as Catherine Durand, Natasha Little as Sarah Gresham, Stéphane Caillard as Chloe Dumont, Adel Bencherif as Colonel Mustafa Mokrani and a few others.

Other new members on the cast list include Ernest Kingsley Junior, Oliver Hembrough, Molly Windsor and Madeleine Worral.

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of War of the Worlds season 3, arriving this Monday, September 12, 2022, on Epix.

