When will From Season 1 finale air on cable? Epix releases last episode on app as fans demand Season 2 

Epix’s From, a gripping horror series, recently dropped its Season 1 finale on the channel on Sunday, April 10, at 9pm ET/PT.

Harold Perrineau @HaroldPerrineau

Episode 8 for our cable viewers

#FROMonEpix

@FromOnEPIX Here we go. Season 1 Finale tomorrow (Sunday) for all of our app viewers.Episode 8 for our cable viewers Here we go. Season 1 Finale tomorrow (Sunday) for all of our app viewers.Episode 8 for our cable viewers #FROMonEpix@FromOnEPIX https://t.co/2thoU69FUu

While for cable viewers, the network aired episode 8 and will most likely air episode 9 and 10 on April 17 and April 24, respectively.

The narrative uncovers the mystery of a Central American city where anybody who enters is imprisoned. Residents must also endure the hazards of the surrounding wilderness as they fight to retain a sense of normalcy while figuring a way out.

Epix released the Season 1 finale on its app due to excessive demand and shocked fans in ways nobody could have possibly imagined. Not even 24 hours after the finale was released on the app, fans have already started demanding for Season 2.

Fans demand Season 2 of Epix's From after its dramatic and thrilling finale

It's little wonder that Epix's terrifying and compelling horror drama series From raised more questions than answers. The finale concluded in such a way that Season 2 seems unavoidable, yet nothing has been confirmed by the network.

The Epix horror thriller, written by John Griffin, is at max spine-chilling as and never lets up on the horror.

Fans have been on a rampage, demanding Season 2 on Twitter:

NUOlga©️ @Ol_Ven @FromOnEPIX @SerenaVolpi Tell us season 2 will start in the Fall of 2022 and it will have 20 episodes!! #FROMonepix @FromOnEPIX @SerenaVolpi Tell us season 2 will start in the Fall of 2022 and it will have 20 episodes!! #FROMonepix

Some even urged the showrunners to release another episode while praising the horror series.

Taurus XDG @TaurusTheGamer @FromOnEPIX @EPIXHD We need another episode!!! Or a season 2 ASAP this show is absolutely the best show out right now. Don’t you dare think about canceling this show do not do that to fans. The amount of amazing scenes and great acting we need more. #FROMonepix @FromOnEPIX @EPIXHD We need another episode!!! Or a season 2 ASAP this show is absolutely the best show out right now. Don’t you dare think about canceling this show do not do that to fans. The amount of amazing scenes and great acting we need more.#FROMonepix

Brian Mulligan @BKMeditor #FROMepix A show no one is talking about… From on @EPIXHD It’s very LOST-like. From some of the creators and actors. S1 is very good and full of mystery. Little to no answers at the moment. Let’s hope for a Season 2. #FROMonepix A show no one is talking about… From on @EPIXHD It’s very LOST-like. From some of the creators and actors. S1 is very good and full of mystery. Little to no answers at the moment. Let’s hope for a Season 2. #FROMonepix #FROMepix https://t.co/27c43e1cmF

TheRealNormanG @NormanCGibson1 @HaroldPerrineau @FromOnEPIX Just finished Ep 10. If this series isn't renewed, it would be a travesty, but hey, I've had my heart broken before with a non-renewal of a very good show (Carnivale on HBO and The Event on NBC come to mind) so Que sera, sera... @HaroldPerrineau @FromOnEPIX Just finished Ep 10. If this series isn't renewed, it would be a travesty, but hey, I've had my heart broken before with a non-renewal of a very good show (Carnivale on HBO and The Event on NBC come to mind) so Que sera, sera...

Fans even praised actor Harold Perrineau's magnificent skills and his role in making the series a thrilling experience for the audience.

Anne @SparksMom53 @welliver_titus @HaroldPerrineau @FromOnEPIX I’m so completely hooked on this show; definitely going to have to watch a 2nd time to catch everything I know I missed. @HaroldPerrineau ’s range & ability to convey both emotion & narrative in his expression/body language is beautiful to watch. @welliver_titus @HaroldPerrineau @FromOnEPIX I’m so completely hooked on this show; definitely going to have to watch a 2nd time to catch everything I know I missed. @HaroldPerrineau’s range & ability to convey both emotion & narrative in his expression/body language is beautiful to watch. ❤️

Sinsorium @Sinsorium Man... #FROMonepix was so good. The season 1 finale has me itching for more. There BETTER be a season 2. @HaroldPerrineau is the G.O.A.T. Man... #FROMonepix was so good. The season 1 finale has me itching for more. There BETTER be a season 2. @HaroldPerrineau is the G.O.A.T. https://t.co/MeNlnOpnVg

Season 1 finale left fans with many unanswered questions and cliffhangers

The show's Season 1 finale left viewers more confused than ever. Episode 10 shows the radio functioning, and Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) receives an answer that has everyone terrified.

Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) flees with Victor when she stumbles upon the place where the monsters reside. Meanwhile, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) climbs up a far tree and gets trapped in a tight chimney-spaced area, and there is no indication of what will happen to Sara (Avery Konrad).

The diner is shown in the concluding scene as a bus carrying Grand Rapids enters. Nobody has any no idea who or what is onboard. What is noticeable, however, is the yellow Volkswagen Beetle parked across the street right before the scene closes.

In the end, it is revealed that Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) owns the Beetle and Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) was from Grand Rapids. Further, there's no explanation whether these are new individuals or the same people sent backwards in time, who arrive in the wretched town.

Although there has been no official announcement from Epix yet, a Season 2 of From is inevitable. While the audience was clamoring for answers in the last few episodes, the show merely kept giving away as little as possible.

As one of the year's most fascinating series, the show has been fast-paced, with enough intrigue and raw emotions to balance out the horror. The horror drama is already a hit when you combine this with a solid ensemble.

