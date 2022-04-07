Top 5 Synchro monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

There are many ways to summon powerful monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but one of the best ways to do so is via Synchro Summoning. Synchro Summons are Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards with a white border and require a Tuner monster and a Non-Tuner Monster to put these in play.

Many of these monsters have powerful effects that can completely change the course of a game, attack without being stopped, or completely wipe the board for both sides of the field.

What is Synchro Summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

While preparing a deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it’s important to have powerful cards in the Extra Deck, and that’s where Synchro Summons comes into play. The best of these cards typically have effects that can completely end a duel if players correctly time the moves.

To summon monsters like these in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, players need to combine a Tuner monster, and a non-Tuner monster (or monsters). The total star level of these tributes needs to be the same as the star rating of the monster the player is trying to summon.

If the Synchro the player wants to summon is an 8-star monster, they need to have, for example, a level 3 Tuner and a level 5 monster. The Synchro’s given below can be used in a variety of decks to bring pain to other duelists.

5) Black Rose Dragon

The Black Rose Dragon is a 7-star Synchro, with decent stats and amazing abilities. When this card comes into play, if the player wants, they can use it to destroy all the cards on the field. It obliterates all traps and monsters, but it’s optional.

Players can also banish a plant monster from their graveyard once per turn, and then flip a Defense Position monster an opponent controls face-up, and reduce its Attack to 0. It is, in essence, a free 2400 damage attack to the other players and is worth considering.

4) PSY-Framelord Omega

PSY-Framelord Omega is easily one of the best combo-breaker cards in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It’s a little on the random side though. Once a turn, the owner of this card can banish it from the field and a random card from an opponent’s hand, face-up, until the next Standby Phase. Since this is a Quick Effect, it can come up at any time.

During the other player’s Standby Phase, the player can also target one banished card and return it to the graveyard. If this card is in the graveyard, the player can target one other card in the graveyard and shuffle them both into the deck. With proper timing, this can absolutely batter someone’s combo and ruin their game

3) Borreload Savage Dragon

Borreload Savage Dragon is generally one of the best monsters to drop in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's late game. It’s got high Attack Power (3000), and also offers fantastic card negation. If it gets Synchro Summoned, the player can equip a Link Monster from the graveyard to this monster, and give it as many Borrel Counters as that monster’s Link Rating.

It also gains Attack equal to half of the equipped monster. As a Quick Effect, the player can remove 1 Borrel Counter to negate a card or effect’s activation. This can only be done once a turn, but perfect timing can put an absolute stop to a powerful, game-winning combo.

2) Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon

Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon can negate a monster’s effect once per turn, which is already amazing. If the player does this, they can destroy that monster as well, and add that monster’s Attack power for the turn.

If this monster battles an opponent’s Level 5 or higher monster, it gains Attack equal to the opponent’s monster, during that damage calculation only. This allows it to get two damage buffs a turn, and hence it can potentially be unblockable and drop incredible amounts of damage.

1) Naturia Beast

This monster is a little more specific, requiring an Earth Tuner, and at least one non-Tuner Earth monster. It’s perhaps one of the best Synchro Summons in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. A level 5 monster, it can negate the effects of Spell Cards by putting two cards from the top of the Naturia Beast owner’s deck into the grave.

Then, destroy that spell card. In order to do this, the player has to have Naturia Beast face-up. This card provides counter-play, card destruction, and graveyard support all in one place. Many decks want cards in the grave, after all.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a wealth of powerful Synchro monsters and these can have a worthy spot in many players' decks. All of these have a plethora of useful effects that can stop several other decks, while also offering damage to potentially win duels.

