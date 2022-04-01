Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s top 10 decks for April 2022

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a wealth of interesting decks to play, and as April rolls forward, it’s time to look at what may be the top decks. The actual mileage may vary from player to player, and not everyone will enjoy using these decks to climb.

That is fine, but these are, for the writer’s money, the most powerful and interesting decks for April 2022. This month sees an interesting, chaotic deck come to the forefront, climbing the ranks and making its debut.

Two decks climb into the top 10 of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Many of the decks could feel familiar because the meta hasn’t truthfully changed that much. However, one cool deck has been showing up, so I felt like it deserved to be here, though it’s a little random.

Adamanciraptor and Dragon LINK have both begun to show up in the conversation and belong on this list. The list has shuffled about slightly, and a decision had to be made.

This meant that the Elemental HERO deck dived. As with last month, the final four are essentially interchangeable, as they’re all the biggest of the best decks.

10) True Draco lives on with reliable power

Anti-Meta/Meta-Breaker decks are always fun. This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck isn’t going to shake the world up, but it still uses a very easy-to-produce series of combos and three monsters to win the game. It doesn’t need a ton of Ultra Rares, making it all the more reliable and ideal for some players.

9) Madolche OTK combos are still fun

Madolche has fallen a bit more, but it in no way changes how powerful it has the potential to be. Players in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can start with just one card and, through that card, deal enough damage to win the game thanks to a pretty lengthy, perhaps complicated combo. Maybe that’s why it’s not sticking about.

8) Dragon LINK keeps the OTK tradition alive

Dragon LINK needs to go first, and it can set up a wealth of annoying disrupting traps for other players. While that’s fun and neat, it can also OTK when going second, thanks to Borrelsword Dragon. But they tend to need Striker Dragon to get going. It’s a fascinating deck and does have other combo options.

7) Sky Strikers continue to frustrate players

Sky Strikers continues to be this player’s least favorite deck to see, thanks to how the meta for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel began. The same aggravating deck relies on having lots of spells in the graveyard to produce some powerful, vexing effects. Sky Strikers probably aren’t going anywhere.

6) Adamanciraptor brings a little RNG to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Adamanciraptor is a powerful deck, that’s for sure, but it is heavily focused on excavating cards from the deck. This means that the player has little to no control over what shows up and genuinely has to know a lot about what each card in their deck does.

Through its various combos, players can drop Gigantes, Adamancipator Seeker, and Adamancipator Researcher in one turn, extending the combos and power further to get cards like Borreload Savage Dragon in play.

5) Virtual World holds fast and banishes success

Virtual World stops many of the ways Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players halt combo decks thanks to it wanting to banish cards. Thanks to Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen, it can even move cards to the banished pile and start setting up crushing game-ending combos.

4) Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc is still one of the best decks in the game

Bird Up! (Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc) is such a powerful defensive deck for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It has OTK possibilities, and its combos remain difficult to deal with. Once the combos begin, they’re very hard to disrupt, making it one of the best decks in the game without question.

3) Eldlich controls the game with ease

Of course, Eldlich is still in the top of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta. It sets up terrifying combos involving Eldlich, the Golden Lord, and getting one in the graveyard and one in hand means the end for most players. If that fails, it has so many floodgates and traps that it’s so hard to stop the inevitable from happening.

2) Drytron heralds the doom of many Yu-Gi-Oh! players

If players love Ritual decks, look no further than Drytron Fairies. It has a unique way of getting monsters into play and easy-to-perform combos, and it has monsters with just bafflingly good effects. It’s not fun to play against, but it can be defeated, like any deck.

1 Zoodiac Tri-Brigade is easy to start and finish

Zoodiac Tri-Brigade is one of the first decks this writer found interesting in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Perhaps it makes it stand out from many other decks because it has a pair of potential engines to blast players in two turns. Not every deck has to OTK, after all, to be a winner.

There are always other decks worth talking about when it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Dragon Maid, Evil Twin, Trap Trix, HERO, Dinosaur, and many others almost made a list. This could change as the next month comes around.

