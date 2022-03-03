5 cards to counter the Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc (also known as Bird Up) is one of the most powerful decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel right now. It’s another flavor of the Tri-Brigade decks and focuses on an all-or-nothing approach to gameplay.

It has several combos it can run to see success, but there are quite a few staples and non-staples that could see this deck be fed a quick enough defeat.

What is the Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Tri-Brigade decks are overwhelmingly powerful, with some of the best Link Monster engines in the game. This means they can easily pick the creatures they need for combos and seal up victories. This deck can swiftly swarm the graveyard with Beast/Beast-Warrior/Winged Beast monsters.

The deck then Link Summons monsters with similar archetypes, making Link Summoning incredibly easy. It’s common to see Link-4 monsters on the first turn of the Bird Up deck. It has many of the best Extra Deck monsters and can get going based on one card.

It’s a deck that frustrates players to have to deal with, but fortunately, there are at least five cards players can run on their decks to put a stop to Bird Up in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

1) Necrovalley puts a halt to all graveyard shenanigans in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Necrovalley is an amazing card for stopping any and all graveyard nonsense in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Given how many decks in the game require graveyard summoning/discarding, Necrovalley could start seeing far more use. For Bird Up in particular, it needs to constantly be pitching cards into the graveyard.

That is common for Tri-Brigade decks, as they need it for Special Summoning or Banishing cards for effects. Necrovalley stops cards from leaving the graveyard, period, so these effects don’t trigger. Suddenly, the game is much harder.

2) Gravedigger’s Trap Hole is a counter for handtraps and graveyards

Gravedigger's Trap Hole requires some timing, but it's worth it (Image via Konami)

Bird Up will feature several handtraps and graveyard effects, but there are ways to stop that. This trap card triggers when an opponent activates a monster card in their hand or when a banished monster’s ability takes effect.

The effect gets negated, and that player takes 2,000 damage on top of that. It could easily be fatal after a few uses of this, more so if that player isn’t paying attention to what their Life Point total is at.

3) Skill Drain is a must-use to put a stop to monster effects

Skill Drain doesn't stop all monster effects, but it can definitely put a damper on this deck (Image via Konami)

Skill Drain is already an incredible card and has been used in quite a few decks. In this case, it puts a stop to Tri-Brigade’s on-field effect of Link Summoning by banishing monsters. It also stops cards like Simorgh’s lockdown effect with Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds.

The user of this card triggers it by paying 1,000 Life Points, which negates the effects of all face-up monsters. The effects can still be activated, but the actual power gets negated, making this an incredibly valuable card.

4) Nibiru, the Primal Being crashes into play and can even stop Utopic Draco Future

Sometimes, the only answer is to drop a meteor on the field and devastate the other player (Image via Konami)

Kaiju decks are often said to be a solid counter for decks like Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc. The best part is that it just requires the other player to have summoned 5 or more monsters in one turn. Then the controller of this card can play it, and tribute as many face-up monsters as possible.

So the opponents have all of their monsters tributed, and this 3000 Attack Power card gets summoned. The other player gets a “Primal Being Token” that has Attack/Defense of the cards that were in tribute.

Assembled Nightingale can stop this from happening, so timing is important. Since it’s a 3000 Attack Power monster, it can also stop F0: Utopic Draco Future if it attacks.

5) The Winged Dragon of Ra - Sphere Mode is really good against Bird Up

If done early, this can grind a Tri-Brigade deck to a halt in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

For people that don’t have/run Kaiju monsters, The Winged Dragon of Ra - Sphere Mode can be devastating against this deck. It requires 3 tributes from either side of the field to play it, so the player can use the Tri-Brigade monsters the opponent played. Sometimes, we look to God Cards or other powerful entities.

The opponent then gets control of the Sphere, which cannot attack. They cannot target it with card effects or attacks, but they can use it to Special Summon a Winged Dragon of Ra from their deck or hand. That’s not likely to happen, as most decks do not run it. In many cases, this card is going to be devastating if used at the right time in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

There are always going to be decks and cards to stop any deck, but these Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards are excellent at putting a stop to this incredibly powerful deck.

