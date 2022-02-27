How to play the Crooked Cook Exodia deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

It’s so satisfying to yell “Exodia! Obliterate!” when winning with the Forbidden One in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. However, many of those decks are one-turn or nothing affairs, requiring a great deal of card draw immediately or they don’t get off the ground.

However, there’s another deck that allows a player to take their time, become essentially invincible, and wait out the pieces of The Forbidden One in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It requires Number 59: Crooked Cook.

pl4y4h @Pl4y4hsbeats First Crooked Cook mirror in master duel. My pride was on the line for 35 turns First Crooked Cook mirror in master duel. My pride was on the line for 35 turns😤😤😤 https://t.co/xe71KsRqPN

A slow-burn Exodia deck for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

There are several Secret Packs to seek out for this deck, but it's worth it (Image via Konami)

Instead of stressing out about a one-turn win, this deck has a way to slow the game down and prevent the duelist from taking any form of damage whatsoever. While there are many options for Exodia, this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck is the safest.

When using certain cards to form Number 59: Crooked Cook, a player can make themselves unable to take damage or be affected by cards, so that they can draw away and eventually win the game.

Once a player has all five pieces of Exodia, they win! End of the duel. Those looking for the right Secret Packs, seek

The Great Olds

Number Recall

Shark’s Pride

Legacy Pack.

Right-Hand Shark comes first, then Astral Kuriboh

Right-Hand Shark gets everything set up, and should hopefully be followed by an Astral Kuriboh (Image via Konami)

The first step for this deck is to play Right-Hand Shark and wait out summoning Astral Kuriboh. If Right-Hand Shark gets removed from play, it can be summoned back as long as the player has no other monsters in play.

The next step is Astral Kuriboh, and use it to reveal Number 59: Crooked Cook, giving the player a Level 4 Astral Kuriboh. This makes it possible to XYZ summon Crooked Cook, which needs to be put into play in Defense Mode.

This will prevent enemy players from damaging the duelist, even if their monster has more than 2300 Attack Points.

Astral Kuriboh + Right-Hand Shark = Invincibility

Astral Kuriboh, when using an XYZ Summon, can make it completely unkillable (Image via Konami)

The reason why the player uses Astral Kuriboh is very simple. If this is used to XYZ summon a monster, it gains “Cannot be destroyed by battle or by the opponent’s card effects,” which essentially makes it unkillable.

As long as Number 59: Crooked Cook is in play by itself, it cannot be affected by other cards’ effects. If for some reason, the Cook owner gets another monster in play (perhaps by an opponent’s moves), the duelist can remove a material from the card to destroy all other cards on their field.

Now, the waiting game happens. From this point on, players just need to draw cards until all five pieces of Exodia, the Forbidden One, come in hand. After that, they immediately win the duel, no matter what the life totals.

Decklist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Crooked Cook Exodia

Right Leg of the Forbidden One x1

Left Leg of the Forbidden One x1

Right Arm of the Forbidden One x1

Left Arm of the Forbidden One x1

Exodia the Forbidden one x1

Beautunaful Princess x3

Astral Kuriboh x3

Maxx “C” x3

Right Hand Shark x1

Buzzsaw Shark x3

Gadarla, the Mystery Dust Kaiju

Harpie’s Feather Duster x1

Foolish Burial x1

One for One x1

Dark Ruler No More x3

Lightning Storm x3

Pot of Prosperity x3

Piri Reis Map x3

Called by the Grave x2

Evenly Matched x2

Red Reboot x1

Crooked Cook Extra Deck

Elder Entity N’tss x1

Chimeratech Fortress Dragon x1

Chimeratech Megafleet Dragon x1

Prank-Kids Battle Butler x1

Barbaroid, the Ultimate Battle Machine x1

Number 59: Crooked Cook x2

Cyber Dragon Nova x1

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder x1

Linkuriboh x3

Linguriboh x2

Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster x1

Final thoughts on Exodia in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

This deck can certainly be defeated. The opponent just has to hit hard and fast and use a powerful Aggro deck. In particular, Virtual World can overrun a Crooked Cook deck before it gets started.

That said, this is a powerful and ridiculous Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck that is incredibly hard to stop. At that point, the Exodia deck doesn’t have to do anything other than draw cards until the game ends.

Few things are more frustrating than being inevitable.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul