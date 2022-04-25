Who was Billy the Kid? All about the legendary outlaw ahead of Epix series premiere

Epix's latest series Billy the Kid is all set to explore the life of the legendary outlaw, beginning with his early days as a gunslinger to his days as one of the foremost gunfighters in the American West, having killed at least 27 men before being gunned down at a young age of 21.

The show will chronicle his entire journey starting from his migration from New York and his Irish roots. The trailer hints at a stylistic and larger-than-life depiction of one of the most notorious figures in Western history.

Despite being a pop culture figure among Western cinema fans, many viewers may not know the protagonist of Billy the Kid. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the legendary outlaw.

Who was Billy the Kid?

Billy The Kid @BillyTheKidEPIX



If you need a reminder, this Tweet and we’ll send for you on Sundays. No one can forget a name like #BillyTheKid . The new series premieres Sunday on @EPIXHD If you need a reminder,this Tweet and we’ll send for you on Sundays. No one can forget a name like #BillyTheKid. The new series premieres Sunday on @EPIXHD.If you need a reminder, ❤ this Tweet and we’ll send for you on Sundays. https://t.co/zhBaQOX7PR

Born as Henry McCarty in 1859, Billy the Kid was a notorious western gunfighter and outlaw. He was originally from the East Side of New York City and migrated to Kansas with his family. After his father's death, his mother and her two children moved to Colorado, where she remarried.

When he was 15, his mother died of 'consumption' (tuberculosis), and a teenager Billy fell into the dark world of thievery and lawlessness, often as part of various gangs. He slowly developed a reputation for his courage and relentless nature. He was first arrested for stealing food in 1875. He was arrested multiple times after this.

After killing a blacksmith in 1877, he became a wanted man in New Mexico. He became popular in the region and played a key role in the Battle of Lincoln of 1878. Following this, he was charged with the murder of three men. By 1880, his notoriety grew to a great extent.

In 1881, he was tried and found guilty. He was later sentenced to death. However, he escaped from prison, murdering two deputies, and remained a fugitive for another three months before being shot down by Sheriff Patrick Garett.

Billy the Kid has been a figure in western popular culture, especially early Western cinema, for nearly a century. The character has appeared in over 50 film and television adaptations spanning decades.

When will the upcoming Epix series air?

The new series chronicling the life of the infamous Billy will air on April 24, 2022, on Epix. It will air at 10.00 PM ET every Sunday. It will also be available online on Amazon Epix Channel.

Edited by Suchitra