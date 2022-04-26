Who is Tom Blyth? All about the breakout star who plays titular role in Epix's Billy The Kid

With the premiere of Billy the Kid on April 24, 2022, on Epix, all eyes will be on the young star of the show, Tom Blyth. The English actor who bought the legendary outlaw to life is new to the scene, but that has not stopped him from donning the role of the Western legend.

The eight-episode series on Epix will chronicle the life of Henry McCarty as he transforms from an Irish immigrant in need of employment and money to the notorious and feared Billy the Kid, who would go on to become the subject of over 50 films and TV shows.

You may not have heard of Tom Blyth before, but the actor put in months of hard work and dedication to play the titular role.

Who is Tom Blyth?

Tom Blyth is a 27-year-old English actor who was born in Nottingham, England, UK. Passionate about acting from a young age, Tom made his debut back in 2010 in Ridley Scott's Robin Hood. He played the role of Feral Child, but not many remember him from this time.

He went on to star in several short films over the years, including Wash Club, Fibs, and Party Clown, among others. He got his big break when he assayed the role of Sid in Scott Elliot and Sid Sadowskyj's Scott and Sid (2018). He was next seen on screen in the 2021 film Benediction, directed by Terence Davies.

He garnered some recognition from the 2022 TV series The Gilded Age, before making headlines for playing Billy the Kid in the latest Epix series.

Tom Blyth's transformation into Billy the Kid

Tom Blyth saw this role as his ticket to stardom from the very start. He put in months of hard work and connected well with the historical figure. He shared his sense of responsibility while playing a historical character with the New York Post, saying:

"When you get told you’re playing this historic character, you kind of feel a responsibility to do right by them and tell their whole truth,"

He continued:

"But for someone like Billy, there’s no video footage of him, no recordings, I can’t go and learn his voice. But what I can do is read as much about him as I can, and then interpret and build something from the ground up as he speaks to me from beyond the grave, so to speak."

Tom Blythe further worked on skills like tricks with guns and horse riding while researching the character of Billy the Kid. With the first episode of the show out on Epix, he looks as sturdy as the horseriding cowboy. It is still too early to talk about the show, but in a few weeks, everyone will perhaps know Tom Blyth.

