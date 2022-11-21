The consensus online was that The Walking Dead could not end without Rick Grimes. After all, the series began as a journey of a man searching for his family. How could the story end with him being lost to the void? Yes, in the very final moments of the show, we glanced upon Rick and Michonne.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who departed the show in season 9, was seen trying "everythang" (sic) in his power to escape the community that captured him (The CRM) and return to his family. Michonne (Danai Gurira), armored like the warrior queen she is, was doing everything she could to find her man. The final moments of the show reminded viewers that while the parent series had ended, the universe was just expanding.

Unfortunately, The Walking Dead may be remembered for its descent, rather than its triumphs, to a certain section of its fanbase. Once the biggest show in the world, many stopped watching it in droves after some questionable storyline decisions transpired. The Walking Dead lost more fans than the total number of viewers watching most television shows. Still, the franchise soldiered on, and the faithful stayed true to their favorite franchise.

The return of Rick Grimes and Michonne may have overshadowed what was a spectacular finale

The Walking Dead finale was near-perfect for those who'd stuck by the show. Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) story came full circle as he opened the gates of Pamela Milton’s (Laila Robins) mansion to the citizens of The Commonwealth.

Remember when we first met him? He hadn’t allowed those in need into the church, letting them be devoured by walkers galore. He finally had his redemption. Rosita (Christian Serratos), often relegated to the side, died a warrior’s death. Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who had entered the show with her, stayed with Rosita at the end.

Moreover, important conversations took place among the cast! Maggie (Lauren Cohan) told Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) how he could never be forgiven despite all his actions to become a better person. Carol (Melissa McBride) asked Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) to be on his way after the two characters professed their love for one another. Yet another spinoff!

Most importantly, there was justice at the end. Ezekiel (Khary Payton), once the monarch of The Kingdom, became the governor of The Commonwealth, this time with Michael Mercer by his side. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) got back together, and Eugene and Maxxine (Margot Bingham) even had a baby. All’s well that ends well indeed.

In a show that is generally without its fair share of happy endings, perhaps The Walking Dead’s greatest triumph is that the peace that the cast fought for actually manifested itself: that they battled the dead and living together as a family. The Walking Dead was never a show about zombies, it was always about hope.

What will The Walking Dead be remembered for?

Many members of the cast have stated how much the show helped them through a difficult time in their own lives. Michael James Shaw admitted this during our exclusive interview. Ross Marquand (Aaron) teared up during the final episode of Talking Dead for the parent show, admitting how the show had helped him when he was in a tough place. Many fans echo these feelings.

While the easiest headline for this article could have been 'Rick Grimes has returned to The Walking Dead,' it would be contrary to the spirit of the show. The cast battled and won against all odds despite Rick and Michonne’s absence. The Walking Dead reminded every fan that fighting for what you believe in is never a bad thing.

Were there hiccups along the way to the finish line? Absolutely. That being said, let history remember the show as an imperfect story that soared to unfathomable heights rather than one that fell from these pinnacles.

Poll : 0 votes