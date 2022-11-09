Michael James Shaw says The Walking Dead helped him through a tough time (Exclusive)

Several members of The Walking Dead universe have stated that the show has helped them through some dark times. Actor Michael James Shaw, who plays General Mercer in the 11th season of the iconic show, is no exception.

Not only is he honored to be a part of The Walking Dead universe, but he also went on to say in this SK POP exclusive interview that he is unlikely to experience anything like the reception that awaited him at San Diego Comic Con in summer 2022 ever again.

Side note, he jokingly referred to the cast, including himself, as a "bunch of f***ing weirdos."

Michael James Shaw is overwhelmed by the love and devotion of The Walking Dead fans

Talking Dead @AMCTalkingDead Mercer’s ready to F#$% S*!# up on #TWD and Michael James Shaw is ready to answer YOUR questions on Talking Dead THIS SUNDAY! Share what you’d love to ask him about his character and filming TWD’s new episode, “Family,” NOW using #TalkingDead Mercer’s ready to F#$% S*!# up on #TWD and Michael James Shaw is ready to answer YOUR questions on Talking Dead THIS SUNDAY! Share what you’d love to ask him about his character and filming TWD’s new episode, “Family,” NOW using #TalkingDead! https://t.co/BbSYMMlwBE

The Walking Dead was already an established superhit show before Michael James Shaw stepped on set. Joining such an esteemed franchise was quite an imposing affair.

"For me like, walking into The Walking Dead, it was surreal. I didn’t believe it at first. But then you get to set and then you realize that everyone around you, we’re all f***ing weirdos in our own special way."

He added,

"And I think that’s what makes working on the set, working with the crew, working with the directors and people that come through, the actors, and interacting with the fans, and all the insane quirkiness, and it just allowed me to live in that part of me a bit more."

For most fans, the show is far more than a source of entertainment. Never losing hope in the face of adversity is a constant theme across eleven seasons of the show, and it is this mantra that has helped many fans emerge triumphant in battles against their own demons.

"And the love that the fans show is immense. Like I’ve been to a few conventions and it’s just nice to hear how the show connects with their life. And how it may be keeping a loved one alive. It helped them through a tough time."

In a heartwarming reveal, Michael James Shaw explained his shared experience with the fans.

"And it helped me through a really tough time as well. So, it’s really nice to share in that experience of the show really uplifting your spirit in whatever way it touches you but to hear it touch that many people. And to feel the love."

Being a part of the immense legacy of The Walking Dead is a big deal for Michael James Shaw. He is grateful that he could make his mark before the final curtain. He said:

"Like being in Hall H of Comic Con this summer. It was an immense wave of love coming from that hall. And yeah, I don’t think I will ever experience anything like it ever again. And I’m so grateful to have had this journey. Even coming into the last leg. I’m so grateful for touching this legacy. Yeah."

While Michael Mercer was once the most loyal servant of Pamela Milton, something unexpected came about in season 11 episode 22. Viewers witnessed how Mercer changed sides and helped Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) break out of prison when the latter was jailed under unfair circumstances.

Watch Michael Mercer wage his own war against The Commonwealth in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead this Sunday, November 13, on AMC.

