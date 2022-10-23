Pamela Milton has assumed the mantle of the final big villain in The Walking Dead following the demise of her son Sebastian and the capture of her associate Lance Hornsby. Fortunately, the actor who plays the role of the governor of The Commonwealth is a far more likable person.

Meet Laila Robins, whose character has unleashed hellfire and brimstone upon our heroes with their political maneuvers and Stormtrooper-resembling army. That said, she's delighted to be a part of the final stretch of The Walking Dead, realizing how much it means to the hordes of fans of the show. And, as it turns out, her building super is a massive The Walking Dead superfan.

We spoke to the legendary actress, who's also been a part of shows such as The Boys and The Blacklist. Upon being asked how The Walking Dead's fanbase differs from that of her other shows, she related a story that's equally heartwarming and hilarious.

"It seems like one of the first": Laila Robbins opens up about her experience with The Walking Dead fanbase

Eleven years later, The Walking Dead is no longer the biggest show in the world, as it was maybe five seasons prior. That said, the fanbase that still religiously tunes in to AMC every Sunday will no doubt see it through to the end.

Laila Robins spoke about the legacy of the show and how it came home in a rather unique way:

"No, it feels like one of the originals…like the original shows that had that kind of fan following, that kind of loyalty. Because it’s like eleven years old. It seems like one of the first. Where there were like superfans. I know when I got the job... I live in an apartment building here in New York City... and I had no idea but the super of our building is a humongous fan. And boy, did my status just go through the roof."

It seems that even when Robins is on break from the show, she never is! The zombies follow her home.

"And later, I’d come back from shooting once I’d have a break from Georgia. I’d come back and I look into his office and it’s completely covered in Walking Dead paraphernalia. And I’d be doing my laundry in the basement and he’d come walking in with one of the masks or something."

Governor Pamela Milton has a fan in her building super, who greets her much like the citizens of The Commonwealth do on the show. She added:

"I mean it changed my life. And now he always says, ‘Good morning Governor.' That’s what he says to me every morning. (laughs) He’s like a superfan."

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20: What can fans expect?

With their friends in custody, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) need to hatch a rescue plan. Will Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) figure into it too? As we enter the final stretch of the landmark show, business has truly picked up. Bear in mind that the rest of the cast are no pushovers. Does Governor Pamela Milton well and truly understand what she's in for?

Catch a new episode of The Walking Dead every Sunday at 9 PM EST only on AMC.

