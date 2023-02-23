HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirms House of the Dragon Season 2 release soon

Production for Season 2 of House of the Dragon is underway and will most likely be released next year in 2024. None other than Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, confirmed this.

Season 1 of the show proved to be one of HBO's most successful projects to date and turned out to be one of the highest-watched shows from 2022. House of the Dragon was among many show ideas pitched to the network. The story of the Targaryen family, which took place 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, was then agreed to move forward.

Bloys said:

"Remember to get ‘House of the Dragon’ following up from ‘Game of Thrones,’ we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got ‘House of the Dragon,

House of the Dragon Season 2: A good script is #1 priority

House of the Dragon is a prequel to HBO's previous hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. Although the initial seasons of Game of Thrones were well-received for their compelling storytelling and brilliant progression, fans complained that the latter seasons had lost their charm due to poor writing.

HBO wants to provide the audience with a memorable experience. They are concentrating on a good script for season 2 of House of the Dragon. They are taking their time in hopes of replicating their first season's success, but haven't ruled out the prospect of airing other shows before the eagerly awaited season starts.

Bloys said:

"My philosophy is a good script is number one priority. I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about."

He continued:

"You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that. I’m not opposed to any number of shows. There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series. It takes a while to get one that hits the mark. I know George [R.R. Martin] feels the same way"

George R.R. Martin, the official author of the show's source material, is infamous for taking a lot of time to release his novels but has never failed to deliver stellar work. There was also talk of a Jon Snow spinoff featuring Kit Harrington, but Bloys didn't have any solid insights to provide for it except for the fact that it's still in development.

He even confirmed that the show's Season 2 won’t be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season, so it will most likely return in the summer of 2024.

Poll : 0 votes