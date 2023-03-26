Succession season 4 cast list and characters explored

HBO's highly anticipated Succession season 4 is all set to arrive on the channel on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The series will continue to focus on the ruthless conflict between Logan Roy and his children who're looking to fight for power in his organization. Here's a short description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit.''

The description further states,

''Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide.''

The show stars Brian Cox as the patriarch of the Roy family, whilst many other prominent actors play significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by noted writer Jesse Armstrong.

HBO's Succession season 4 cast list: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and others to star in dark comedy series

1) Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Brian Cox dons the lead role of Logan Roy in HBO's Succession season 4. Logan is an extremely ruthless and cunning businessman who is willing to go to any lengths to remain in power. His complicated relationship with his children forms the crux of the storyline.

Cox has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance throughout the first three seasons of the show. His other notable acting credits include Braveheart, Rob Roy, 25th Hour, and The Straits, to name a few.

2) Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Jeremy Strong portrays the character of Kendall Roy in the HBO dark comedy series. Kendall is among the most complicated characters on Sucession, and his complex relationship with his father is one of the most important aspects of the series.

Strong has been phenomenal on the show, and viewers can expect him to deliver another memorable performance in the new season. Apart from Succession, Jeremy Strong is known for his appearances in Lincoln, Armageddon Time, Masters of S*x, and many more.

3) Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy

Sarah Snook stars as Siobhan Roy, aka Shiv, in Succession. Shiv is Logan's only daughter, and along with her brothers, she's desperately fighting for her place in the company. She has had a successful career in politics and is known for her shrewd and cunning nature.

Snook's acting credits include These Final Hours, Sisters of War, and An American Pickle, among many more.

4) Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Actor Kieran Culkin essays the character of Roman Roy in the series. While Roman is known for his unique sense of humor and careless attitude, he does have ambitions of becoming the CEO of Waystar RoyCo.

Culkin is perfectly cast in the role as he captures his character's traits with stunning ease. His film credits include Margaret, No Sudden Move, Igby Goes Down, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other actors like:

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Don't miss Succession season 4 episode 1 on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

