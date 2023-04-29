"Be miserable somewhere else, please": When Hailey Bieber cleared the air about husband Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about rumors of beef between her and her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The 26-year-old model, media personality, and founder of rhode skin, has consistently been in the spotlight. However, recently it was because of the supposed beef between her and Gomez that was taking place on social media,

Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok video in April 2022, and spoke about how the rumors surrounding her and Gomez affected her life and mental health. She also urged everyone to leave her alone as she couldn't take it anymore.

In the video, Hailey said that she was just minding her business and hadn't done anything and urged people to leave her alone. She added that it was her only request and noted:

"Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Call Her Daddy @callherdaddy THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. https://t.co/TXuc5WuXBg

A few months later, in September 2022, Hailey, who has been married to Justin for nearly five years, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper. During the podcast, Hailey spoke candidly and detailed the controversies related to the alleged conflict between her and Selena Gomez.

During the interview, she said that it was "crazy" as she had never spoken about it ever and that there has been a lot of perpetuation. She added that people hated her, believing that Hailey "stole" Bieber from his ex, Gomez. She noted that she wanted people to know the truth as there was "a truth."

Hailey Bieber cleared rumors of her stealing Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez in 2022

During her September 2022 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey Bieber addressed rumors about her "stealing" Justin from his ex-girlfriend Selena. She clearly stated that she did not steal Justin as she never dated him while he was in a relationship with anyone else.

Hailey said that she can say point blank that she was never with him when he was in a relationship with anyone else. Noting that it was the end of it, it wasn't in her character to mess with someone's relationship.

During the podcast, Hailey also debunked rumors about her crying and wearing a pair of sunglasses on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. On the Met Gala red carpet, the crowd started chanting Selena's name as Hailey and Justin posed for photographs. She said that she could hear everyone screaming and added that there is a certain part of her had a numbness to the situation.

The founder of rhode skin said that she was surprised and didn't know what was going on until she saw the video later and said that it was very disrespectful thing to do.

Hailey continued:

"I felt like I had something in my eye,...the sunglasses were just part of my look."

On the podcast, the 26-year-old model cleared the air by saying that there was no drama between her and Selena. She added that she had spoken to the latter since the former's wedding to Justin.

Hailey Bieber said that there is no drama between her and Selena Gomez, and that there is only respect and love. She added that was why she felt like everyone on their side knew what happened and that they were good, and noted:

"We could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

Since her marriage to Justin, Hailey Bieber has come a long way as a businesswoman and influencer. She has been busy launching new products for her beauty and skincare line rhode skin.

She and Justin Bieber have been happily married despite all the mean rumors surrounding their relationship. The two currently live in their Beverly Hills Mansion in Los Angeles, California.

