Who is Alex Cooper engaged to? All about Matt Kaplan as Call Her Daddy host confirms engagement

Hit Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy's host Alex Cooper recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Matt Kaplan. The news was confirmed in a W Magazine interview that was published on Monday, April 24. Kaplan is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment and a former president of Awesomeness Films.

The interview revealed that Kaplan proposed to Cooper last month at their Los Angeles-based residence. The latter said that her now-fiance took her out, saying that there was a photoshoot and when she returned, she discovered that the entire house was decorated with candles and music was being played in the background.

Cooper went to search for Kaplan and discovered that the rooms were decorated with photos and the last one had a glass of champagne and a card that asked her to meet Kaplan by the Buddha statue in their home:

"He talked about our relationship and his love for me, and then he asked me to open the card sitting there and to follow the scavenger hunt around the house."

Cooper then went near the Buddha that was put in their house's courtyard and she saw Kaplan, who went down on a knee to propose to her.

Matt Kaplan has been a producer for different films and TV shows

Matt Kaplan has been the producer of different young adult films and has been the head of Ace Entertainment for a long time. He was previously the president of Awesomeness Films.

Following his graduation from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in Film Studies, Kaplan joined as an intern at CBS and was promoted to the company's director of digital development. He then joined Lionsgate Films and was involved in the production of many projects.

In 2013, Kaplan established Chapter One Films and was later approached by film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to join the film division of the studio Awesomeness. In 2017, he founded Ace Entertainment and has been producing different projects under the studio.

He has been the executive producer of TV shows like Clark and Michael, Ascension, My Dead Ex, and Are You Afraid of the Dark. His next show, XO, Kitty, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 18, 2023. The show features Anna Cathcart in the lead role alongside Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, and others.

Kaplan has also produced many films like The Lazarus Effect, Visions, Shovel Buddies, Before I Fall, Irreplaceable You, The Perfect Date, Body Cam, Spontaneous and more.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's relationship timeline

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan first met during a Zoom call in 2020. The former hinted about Kaplan during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February 2021 that she was dating someone. She used the nickname Mr. Sexy Zoom Man to refer to Kaplan.

Kaplan, on the other hand, was romantically linked to Ashley Olsen from 2001 to 2004. He then tied the knot with The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt in 2016; the duo, however, separated the following year.

