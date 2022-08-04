Who is Andrea Iervolino? All about the Italian film producer on vacation with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino were recently photographed relaxing in Positano, Italy. Iervolino is a well-known film producer, entrepreneur, and businessman who produced his first film, The Cavalier of Italy, in 2003. The pair first met on the set of In Dubious Battle in 2016.

The pictures from the trip showed the pair sunbathing on a yacht's deck. Iervolino sported a green T-shirt and white boardshorts, while Gomez was clad in a black swim suit. Andrea was later seen shirtless while swimming with Selena, and the two conversed as Iervolino held Gomez's hands to help her get into the ocean.

The duo were later seen with blue life jackets on as they joined their friends for a ride on a yellow inflatable. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer also rode a jet ski later.

Andrea Iervolino: everything you need to know

Born on December 1, 1987, Andrea Iervolino is the founder and CEO of several projects, including TaTaTu, a blockchain-based platform. However, the 34-year-old entrepreneur and producer's life was not without challenges. His father came from a wealthy family, but when his grandfather died, he left the family business in incompetent hands, leaving the family bankrupt.

Andrea was 13 years old when he and his friends started a small tech business in Cassino selling websites to entrepreneurs. At the age of 15, he left home to work as a producer's assistant on Broadway-style shows.

Following this, he produced his first film, The Cavalier of Love, which was released in 2003 in Italy. However, he failed to distribute the movie in local cinemas and started the Cineschool Day initiative, which provided students an opportunity to watch films at a reduced price. This was followed by classroom debates, and Andrea established a library of existing films with strong social themes and introduced them to schools.

Andrea Iervolino then formed a production company, Iervolino Entertainment, in 2011, and the name was later changed to Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment last year. Following this, he met Luciano Martino in Italy, with whom he co-produced many films, including The Merchant of Venice. Monika Bacardi then became his new business partner, and the two established the AMBI Media Group.

Andrea's company acquired 85% of the Exclusive Media Group film library in 2015 along with private equity firm Raven Capital Management. Iervolino and Lady Bacardi then founded the AMBI Gala Foundation and hosted the first annual AMBI Gala before TIFF. The donations from the event were provided to Prince Albert II of the Monaco Foundation.

Andrea Iervolino's film, Waiting for the Barbarians, premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, and he launched Iervolino Studios in 2020 with Milos Bikovic.

The well-known producer is also the founder of SPACE 11, which helps to produce projects in outer space in collaboration with SpaceX.

