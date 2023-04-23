What was Sofia Richie’s wedding location? All about the model’s wedding explored as she tied the knot with Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge recently exchanged vows in a huge wedding ceremony held in France on April 22, 2023, after being engaged for a year. Their big day was celebrated at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes and was attended by the duo's close friends and family members.

Sofia had been updating her fans about the wedding preparations a few days before the big day and also shared a TikTok video on April 20 on her new account. The username of the model's new account now features her husband's last name and reads @sofiarichiegrainge. Sharing the video, Sofia stated:

"Alright guys, it's the night before my wedding weekend starts, so my family is about to land and I'm just going to get ready for dinner."

The model even offered a glimpse of her bridal look and shared a picture of herself posing in a white dress designed by Liat Baruch. A white convertible appeared in the background.

Sofia Richie's wedding: Guests and other arrangements

Sofia Richie has been sharing glimpses of her wedding preparations before her big day (Image via Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie opted for a Chanel wedding dress with an embellished train of white and iridescent beads for her big day, while Elliot Grainge, who was by his parents' side, donned a tux. The bride-to-be was accompanied by her father as she walked down the aisle.

Dining arrangements were made poolside after the ceremony and a jazz trio were invited for the occasion. The newlyweds also hosted a reception at a hotel, and Sofia was seen in a beaded ivory gown as she and Grainge went to the beach to pose for pictures.

The wedding was attended by some of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry, and the couple made arrangements for their accommodation at a five-star hotel located on the seafront of Cap d'Antibes. The hotel has elegant rooms with courtyard views and French-country décor.

Sofia Richie shared the glimpses of her wedding celebrations (Image via sofiarichie/Instagram)

The wedding celebrations began with an intimate bridal breakfast, with Sofia sharing some snaps with her close ones on her Instagram story. She was seen flaunting a simple look during this time, wearing a hoodie, pajama pants, slippers, a hat, and a pair of white shades.

The list of guests included Nicole Richie, her husband Joel Madden, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum, Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden, TikTok star Jake Shane, and more.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's relationship timeline

Romance rumors between Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge started making the rounds online in January 2021. The duo have been friends for a long time, and Grainge was a close friend of Richie's brother, Miles.

Richie and Grainge made their relationship official through Instagram in April 2021. They got engaged in April 2022, and Richie shared the news on social media where she posted pictures of Grainge going down on one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

The pair were surrounded by white flowers and candles arranged by the Uhiuhi Flower House on Kona Island. Another picture featured them kissing with the camera focusing on Richie's engagement ring.

