What is the 'Naked Eyebrows' trend? Everything about the look as Dua Lipa poses in the latest magazine pictorial

Dua Lipa joins the Naked Eyebrows club, and it's official! Known for her inordinate talent, from singing to dancing, this beauty-obsessive lass has left no stone unturned in showcasing her perfect eyebrows in Vogue France's latest September issue. Dua's 'Naked Eyebrows' trend is a minimalist approach that lightens or bleaches the eyebrows' innate color, creating a striking and unconventional look.

Hell broke loose when the news of her naked eyebrows started trending on her Instagram handle. Dua Lipa taking the bold step of fashioning her old dark eyebrows to the naked ones would be an understatement, as she cherry-picked this beauty feature on her own.

Though it takes time for her fans to digest this transformation, her Instagram post showcases her stunning face.

All about the 'Naked Eyebrows' trend as Dua Lipa poses in the latest magazine pictorial.

Dua Lipa, the ultimate pop star, features in a new avatar in the September issue of Vogue France. To seize Dua and her dualities, shutterbug MertAlas takes her followers to a phantasmagorical London by nighttime.

Donning a Bottega Veneta coat, stunning her fans wearing Prada and Calzedonia stockings in the second photo, in her weekly newsletter, she communicates over her best places. She covers a wide range of fashion, beauty, and social topics.

A beauty seeker can catch up with Dua Lipa and the recent naked eyebrows trend by uncovering her story online via Vogue France's bio link. Further, the issue will be obtainable on newsstands from August 30 onwards.

Check out Dua's naked eyebrows, making rounds in the beauty circle and creating ripples.

Dua Lipa 'temporarily' transforms her dark brows for a Vogue France cover page.

As mentioned, Dua takes a few bold steps to join the naked brow club. She joins with prominent celebs like Cara Delevingne, Noah Cyrus, and Kylie Jenner–to name a few- for a good reason. She glamorizes the Vogue France cover page by temporarily transforming her dark arches to bleached ones.

Though it is in the air that Dua has done it as not permanent, she will return to her normal eyebrows (often twin-looking) someday. As of now, her slicked-back wet-look hair epitomizes this talented performer as a Parisian chic.

Naked eyebrows: What is it exactly?

Visualize this: an empty canvas minus any strokes of paint or description! Similarly, naked eyebrows refer to the mint, au naturel condition of one's brows. It's a trend that welcomes the beauty of plainness, allowing the brows's naturalistic form and consistency to be the cynosure.

With ingenious twisting, bleaching the brow hair and welcoming the bare brows can give a beauty enthusiast a fresh and easy-going look.

How does one get these naked eyebrows?

From Kelley Jenner to Dua Lipa, it's easy for a beauty lover to get these coveted bleached brows. Here are the simple steps:

Make a clean canvas for the process by removing any makeup or remains on the brows with a gentle makeup remover

Cherry-pick reputed brow bleach kit suiting the requirements

Carefully follow the instructions to keep any mishaps at bay

With a clean spoolie brush, evenly apply the bleach mixture onto the brows, keeping away from the eyes

Let the bleach work by leaving it for 10-15 minutes, and keep a close eye on the eyebrows to avoid over-bleaching

Rinse well to remove the bleach with lukewarm water after attaining the desired lightness. Nourish the brows with an eyebrow conditioner to replenish moistness.

These eyebrows are achieved by bleaching the brows, which is a bold beauty statement. It requires one to follow proper precautionary measures. A beauty seeker can consult an experienced stylist for the best outcome.

With the inflow of innovative ideas, beauty transformations are jumping leaps and bounds - and that's a commendable one. From shocking her fans with Birkin Bangs to her naked eyebrows, Dua Lipa has left no stone unturned while facing the limelight.

Irrespective of her bleached 'blonde' arches or getting back to her innate blackest back finely arched brows, one thing is guaranteed: the eminent multifaceted performer Dua Lipa can never go wrong in beauty.