What is the “Birkin Bangs” haircut? Everything about the trendy cut as Joey King leads the trend

Jane Birkin, the creator of Birkin bangs, is a style that originated in French in the 60s. The Birkin bangs are known to characterize a grazing length and lightness on the forehead and eyeshadow. The Birkin fringe is the perfect way to add a touch of Parisian chic to any look.

Joey King leads the latest hair trend - the Birkin bangs haircut. The trend is timeless and effortless.

Joey King had quite the summer as the star's honey-blond hair got a significant update with the addition of Birkin-style bangs. Joey King has been super experimental with her beauty choices over the years, yet she didn't fail to surprise us all with her iconic Jane Birkin-inspired bangs.

Castillo Bataille, celeb-hairstylist who is known as Matrix and L'Oréal brand ambassador, In an interview with InStyle, said that,

"My favorite thing about these bangs is that they require less hair than normal blunt bangs."

For the occasion, Joey King was seen wearing a black, strapless corset-style top with lace detailing and accessorized with a chunky silver chain necklace and diamond bangle.

Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos did a fantastic job of making the actress look stunning with her foxy makeup, which Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño did.

The Enduring Influence of "Birkin Bangs" by Jane Birkin on Celebrities

Jane Birkin, known for her Hermès's iconic Birkin bag, Jane was the French style influencer for girls in the 60s. And that's why her effortless fringe was inspired by many to sport the look themselves.

Jane's bangs were often described as breezy, as they looked air-dried and tousled a bit before stepping out of the house. Jane Birkin, the actress and singer's effortless aesthetic look is taken on by her two daughters, known for running their trademark fringe.

It wasn't just Joey King's look that we saw that brought the Birkin bangs to life. Over the years, many celebrities are often seen in this outrageous look, such as Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who rocked it, and Anne Hathaway's character of The Devil Wears Prada. Dakota Johnson recently shifted her way to success with these spectacular Birkin bangs inspired by her famous 50 Shades of Grey look.

Styling a Birkin bang is easier than it seems, as all it requires is the correct knowledge given to your hairstylist about how to frame the look on each face. We could use these bangs with a round brush and a ping-pong amount of hair mousse.

It helps keep the Birkin bangs in place with a natural, carefree finish. It's essential to make sure the Birkin bangs aren't styled too round or fluffy by keeping them more on the straighter side.

In the realm of timeless style, the iconic Birkin bangs continue to grace the forefront of fashion. The illustrious Jane Birkin inspired them. This trend has transcended eras by captivating some of the biggest Hollywood stars, such as Joey King, Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, and many more. As hair meets history, the Birkin bangs serve as a bridge between past and present, a stylistic embodiment of the enduring legacy of a true fashion icon.