What is blue foundation? How to apply and more details explored about beauty trend

TikTok has become synonymous with unconventional beauty tips and tricks and the latest trend for using blue foundation is no exception. This unique hack uses a vibrant royal blue-hued foundation as a facial makeup.

While the beauty world often advocates for a 'less-is-more' makeup approach, TikTok influencers now welcome a more avant-garde concept rooted in color theory: the perfect blue foundation.

This blue-hued foundation, an unconventional technique, is gaining momentum while acting as an ‘attention-grabbing’ makeup formula for many beauty enthusiasts globally. This unique makeup style allows an individual to experiment with shades of blue to create a stunning, eye-catching look.

Beauty expert Rose Siard demonstrates the remarkable skin compatibility of the remarkable in a popular TikTok video. Siard emphasizes, saying,

"Why do I have blue foundation? Let me show you why I have a blue foundation."

Siard explains that this product, while not strictly a foundation, serves as a blending pigment with neutral or cold undertones, making it perfect for the make-up buffs. Its vibrant hue gives it a rhythmic and attention-seeking component as it melds seamlessly with the skin layers.

The viral blue foundation trend: Application and more details explored

The blue foundation offers a bewitching make-up look that captivates one’s creative soul while embracing the bold and vibrant hues of blue. Rose Siard, the mastermind behind this recent beauty strategy, clubs the product with Matte + Poreless foundation, cherry-picking a shade with warmer undertones that complement her skin tone.

Siard expertly mixes the Maybelline foundation with an L.A. Girl's Blue mixing pigment pump. By applying this mix to one half of her complexion and the original foundation to the other, she showcases the legitimacy of her unique creation.

Incorporating a blue foundation into the makeup routine works like magic while balancing out undertones. It is similar to the peach concealer used for combating recurring dark circles or the green concealer that neutralizes unwanted skin redness. Leveraging a blue-hued foundation is ideal for achieving a flawless complexion effortlessly.

From deep navy to aquamarine blue to electric azure, this viral makeup trend allows make-up lovers to showcase their creative instinct while striking a statement. Follow these simple steps for the blue-tinted foundation application:

Step 1: Prepare skin

Gently clean and moisturize the face. This is to create a smooth canvas for the application of blue foundation.

Step 2: Pick the perfect shade

Pick the desired blue shade from the varied ones. Remember to pick the one that complements any skin tone.

Step 3: Start applying the foundation

Apply the said foundation to the face with a makeup sponge or brush. Focus on areas that are worth highlighting or creating a dramatic look. Blend seamlessly to get a flawless finish.

Step 4: Intensify the look

Gradually layer the foundation for an intense blue look until the desired effect is achieved. Blend well again to avoid any signs of rough lines, patches, or uneven application.

Step 5: Lock the look

After the blue foundation application, continue with the rest of the makeup routine. To highlight the eyes and add volume to the lashes, finish the look with complementing eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

Finally, finish with a blusher and a nude lip stain to create a cohesive makeup look. This will assist in making the blue-toned foundation a celebrity in the crowd!

The blue foundation make-up - The 'in-thing' on 2023 (image via amazon.com)

Check out some blue foundation products along with their prices, each carefully chosen to provide the best results:

L.A Girl Pro Matte Mixing Pigment Blue, $8 on Amazon

Lasts long as a daily wear

Highly pigmented, giving intense color payoff

For all skin types and vegan

Seamless and natural finish

Kissio Blue Mixing Pigment, $7 on Amazon

Its lightweight, breathable, and vegan

Buildable coverage for customizing make-up looks

Comes with hydrating ingredients to give extra moisturizing

Perfect for sensitive skin

NewBang Blue Mixing Pigment for Natural Undertone, $7 on Amazon

Gives a sophisticated matte make-up look

Smooth and creamy texture

Comes with a long-wearing formula

For all skin tones and cruelty-free

Nyx Color Correcting Blue Primer, $11 on Amazon

Gives a show-stopping vibrant, and bold effect

Waterproof formula

Smudge-resistant and non-transferable

Long-lasting and cruelty-free

e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector Blue, $4 on Amazon

Sheer and lightweight formula to give an ethereal look

A subtle blue tint enhances the complexion

Hydrating properties for skin nourishment

Vegan

As an alluring beauty trend, the blue foundation presents a delightful avenue for self-expression and a celebration of the eye-catching blue hues that captivate one’s attention.

With diverse product choices ranging from $4 to $11 on online retail sites like Amazon, make-up aficionados can freely cherry-pick their desired shade to embark on a trendy yet exquisite beauty trip.