A new Tiktok makeup trend known as the latte makeup look has taken over the social media platform, amassing over 29.8 million views and growing. The hashtag #lattemakeup has taken the spotlight, becoming TikTok's latest beauty craze while also gaining traction on Instagram.

Popularized by Rachel Rigler on TikTok, the latte makeup is inspired by the "bronzed goddess" looks by Tanielle Jai, an Australia-based makeup artist. The viral TikTok trend involves the use of shades of bronze and brown in the right proportion to achieve a warm, golden hour-like look. According to Rigler, the makeup consists of neutral tones, which she describes as "bronzy and warm, milky and effortless".

The latte makeup look involves no blush or color. It is just bronzer, a few warm and neutral caramel tones, smoky brown eyes, and a natural lip. The best thing about this viral makeup trend is that it suits almost every skin tone, which sets it apart from other makeup trends.

The viral makeup trend involves shades of bronze and browns. (Photo via Pexels/Wendy Wei)

How can you get the perfect latte makeup look?

Well, it’s extremely easy to get that milky-bronze look with all-natural shades of brown.

To create the latte makeup look:

Start with a tinted moisturizer, followed by a yellow-toned bronzer. Apply the moisturizer evenly and use the bronzer on your cheeks.

Now for your eyes, use neutral brown hues for the outer lids and go for a gold or caramel shade for your inner eye. Use a dark brown eyeshadow for your lower lids to create a smudgy look, and do not forget to apply a single coat of mascara.

Use a concealer for your T-zone and under your eyes, and make sure to choose a shade that’s not too dark or light for your skin tone. Blend it well and follow it up with a loose powder. Next, apply a non-creamy bronzer to areas where you haven’t used concealer. Do not use any kind of blush.

Now for your lips, use brown or a nude shade of lip liner and fill it up with caramel-based lipstick, or keep it simple with just gloss or lip oil. You can also apply a shimmer highlighter for that extra touch of glow on your cheekbones.

Choose the right kind of brown for the latte makeup look. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The key here is to choose the right type of brown with an undertone of yellow that perfectly suits your skin tone. Once you’ve got your hands on the right kinds of browns, you can get that monochromatic look in no time.

The latte makeup look is all about getting that natural ‘sunkissed look’ while keeping most of the attention on smoky eyes and nude-tone makeup with absolutely no color.

Is latte makeup suitable for all skin types?

Yes, this makeup trend is suitable for all skin types and gives an elegant, natural look. However, if you have sensitive skin, be careful with the products you use. This is especially important if your skin is extremely dry, prone to acne, or breaks out easily after applying makeup.

So, be careful when trying this viral trend, and be sure to use makeup products that are suitable for your skin type.

