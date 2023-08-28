What is the "Strawberry Latte" trend? Everything about the makeup look as Kylie Jenner takes the lead

After the raging popularity of the latte and strawberry makeup trends, Kylie Jenner has curated a new makeup trend that looks just as amazing as it sounds: The Strawberry Latte makeup look. Taking the two's-better-than-one theory to test, the makeup mogul combined the two most viral makeup looks of the summer.

Hailey Bieber’s TikTok tutorial on creating the strawberry makeup look was a cue to launch the Rhode Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment in collaboration with Krispy Kreme. Celebrities like Lori Harvey and Gigi Hadid have worn their version of the latte makeup: a fusion of glass skin and cloud skin with dewy and matte caramel, and copper tones.

As delicious as it sounds, the strawberry latte trend is the combination of a rosy and bronzed makeup look. Kylie created the look with rosy cheeks to lift the temples and paired it with peachy-red lips with a matte finish on the skin, volumized lashes, and minimal makeup on the eyes.

A makeup mix of bronze and red: How to recreate the Strawberry Latte makeup look at home

Dressed in a red corset top, the popular Kar-Jenner sister wore a partly up-partly down hairdo in a messy bun with a few strands framing her face.

The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account confirmed the products Kylie used to achieve the makeup look, she used the: Classic Matte Palette ($32) for her eyes and face, Rendezvous Matte Lipstick ($23) for the matte lip, Doin the Most Glow Balm ($17) for those red cheeks, and the Kylash Mascara ($24) to ace the perfect lashes.

Kylie Cosmetics Products used for the Strawberry Latte look (Image via kyliecosmetics.com)

Since the Strawberry Latte makeup look is an amalgamation of two makeup trends, one can pick their favorite aspects of each to create this look.

Begin with the base: Both latte and strawberry makeup trends don’t involve a cakey foundation and instead, focus on letting the skin breathe. Kylie prepared her base partly by using the Classic Matte Palette. However, one can use a skin tint, light foundation, or CC cream before powder application.

The next step is to use cream contour on the jawline, cheekbones, and hairline by blending it out prior to adding concealer. Use the concealer under the eyes, around the nose, on the forehead, and on the chin.

Once the contour and concealer are blended, set the areas with a translucent makeup powder. Now grab the blush and bronzer to move to the next step: baking.

Use a generous amount of blush and bronzer to get the best of both makeup trends. Apply a bronzer-like setting powder to cover the places that haven’t been concealed and then add a red and pink blush together on the cheekbones, extending the same to the temples.

To add finishing touches, add fake freckles around the nose area with a makeup pencil and finish the look with a pink-rosy gloss to add a shine to the lips.

While Kylie used a reddish-brown eyeshadow for her eyelids, one can use any shade in the pink or khaki color family.

While the strawberry and latte makeup looks have gained tons of clout and traction from makeup lovers, this combination of the two viral trends is a newbie to the world of TikTok makeup trends. One can expect to see a lot of Strawberry Latte recreation videos in the near future.