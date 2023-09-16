5 most Luxury makeup brands of 2023

Luxury makeup products are formulated with premium ingredients, which come encompassed in fancy and elegant packaging and offer enhanced benefits. As such, the charm of luxury makeup lies not just in making simple purchases but rather embracing a lifestyle that is exuded by influencers and celebrities.

Among the top luxury makeup brands, fashion houses like Tom Ford and Chanel often come to one’s mind. This is because these brands are connected to high-end celebrities and makeup artists, and even if their products are in a higher price range, makeup enthusiasts love getting their hands on them.

Hence, this article will list five most luxury makeup brands of 2023 to add to one’s elite makeup collection as a worthy investment.

Dior, Charlotte Tilbury, and more: 5 luxury makeup brands of 2023

1) Armani Beauty

Known for its celebrity ambassadors like Sydney Sweeney and Tessa Thompson, who represent the brand and its products regularly, Armani Beauty is one of the original pioneers behind the “no makeup-makeup look”. Their products are rooted in the idea of beauty products being uncomplicated and natural-looking, as a result of which their products render flawless finish and offer simple application.

Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation ($69) is a fan favorite, and its oil-free, airbrushed finish with the availability of a varied shade range makes it worth the hype. Moreover, the founder, Giorgio Armani, has been passionate about curating beautiful and sustainable products, which is reflected in the brand’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 25 percent via its recyclable and in some cases refillable packaging.

Some of Armani Beauty’s best-sellers include the Lip Maestro Velvet Liquid Lipstick ($45) and the Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick ($45). Most of Armani Beauty’s products range between $33 to $185.

2) Dior Beauty

Dior Beauty’s products like the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer ($40) always stay in the spotlight, given the brand rolls out unique formulations such as the Diorshow Mascara ($32), which is often worn by Kylie Jenner and Anya Taylor-Joy. The beauty brand also deals in a beautiful range of fragranced hand soaps that look extremely classy and chic at the edge of a sink.

Apart from curating amazing products for the lips and eys, Dior Beauty is ahead of most luxury brands in making its customers feel special as the brand offers free shipping. This allows customers to choose free samples and the order arrives gift-wrapped.

With a price range of $29 to $245 for most products, some of Dior Beauty’s best sellers include the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil ($40) and the Dior Backstage Eye Palette ($52). The brand effectively advertises its beauty products by showcasing them on Dior runway shows.

3) Charlotte Tilbury

Launched in 2013, Charlotte Tilbury offers a wide range of products from makeup to skincare with every product description consisting of a take on the products by the founder herself.

Most of the brand’s products are infused with high-quality ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, and one of the features setting Charlotte Tilbury apart is its commitment to the elegant rose gold packaging.

Some of Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling products include the Pillow Talk Lipstick ($35), the Hollywood Contour Duo ($75), and the Hollywood Flawless Filter ($49). The brand also offers 15 per cent off orders if one signs up for product subscriptions and the price range for most products is between $26 to $140.

4) YSL Beauty

Raved about by multiple beauty editors, celebrities, and makeup artists, the YSL TOUCHE ÉCLAT ALL-OVER BRIGHTENING PEN ($40) is popular amongst makeup lovers and repped by Kaia Gerber and Barbie Ferreira as well.

YSL Beauty is known for its creative campaigns and for leading the luxury makeup industry, with its innovative products such as the Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator ($350). It is a device that allows one to create multiple lip shades so that makeup lovers can have their personalized lip shades right at home.

With a product price range between $28 to $299, some of YSL Beauty’s best-sellers include the Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm ($43) and the Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara ($29).

5) Chanel Beauty

No luxury makeup brand list would be complete without Chanel. The brand has been one of the original designer makeup brands since the 1920s and its limited edition collections are always awaited. Recently, Hailey Bieber revealed that she is a fan of Chanel’s Ultra Le Teint Foundation ($65), which caused the foundation to sell out in no time.

Some of Chanel’s best-sellers include the Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux ($95), Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour ($45), and the Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour ($32). The price range of Chanel Makeup’s products is between $30 to $250.

While these luxury makeup brands seem pricey, the quality, longevity, and ingredients of their products are unmatched. Featured on runways and sported by celebrities to red carpets, luxury makeup brands are an elite makeup investment for makeup lovers.