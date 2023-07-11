Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury is bringing Charlotte's Mystery Box of Dreams to makeup enthusiasts, which features six full-sized products at half the price. An absolute sell-out in 2022, the popular beauty brand has brought back the perfect combination of skincare and makeup goodies.

While the contents of this mystery box are a closely guarded secret, the brand has revealed that it contains a set of six full-sized makeup and skincare must-haves. These range from the iconic Super Nudes Matte Revolution lipstick in the shade 'Catwalking' to products for glowing skin chosen by the beauty mogul herself. It only gives her fans the optimum combination of the brand's recent releases and evergreen bestsellers.

Charlotte Tilbury's Mystery Box of Dreams 2023 retails for £95.00 and is available on the official website of the beauty brand and the Charlotte Tilbury official app.

What makes the mystery box unique is the element of surprise, and the brand's most sought-after products are available at 50% of the original price.

The beauty brand's official site mentions that the Mystery Box features some of the beauty mogul's "dreamiest, easy-to-use makeup and skincare products." It adds that these products help the user get glowing skin along with mesmerizing eyes, and the perfect pout. It notes that Charlotte herself has hand-picked the contents of the mystery box to help everyone feel "their most beautiful."

As a beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury designs its products to empower individuals through cosmetics. Charlotte's Mystery Box of Dreams 2023 takes this ideology forward by incorporating products that encourage creativity, acceptance, and self-love.

"The products hidden inside my Mystery Box of Dreams suit EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE!" the beauty brand's website reads.

The contents of the mystery box are kept a secret till they're delivered to you. So, one can only anticipate what to expect in 2023's mystery box. The brand rolled out two mystery boxes in 2022. One was a makeup mystery box, while the other was a skincare mystery box, making it difficult to predict what the mystery box of 2023 holds.

All that is revealed out of the six contents of the mystery box 2023 is Charlotte Tilbury's Super Nudes Matte Revolution lipstick in the shade Catwalking. Known for its luxury lip products, Catwalking is a shade complimenting cool and warm undertones. It is the peachy nude of everyone's dreams.

It is expected that some of the beauty brand's best-sellers will make it to the mystery box, such as:

Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir: Enriched with highly potent ingredients, the magic lip oil crystal elixir is crystal infused and gives a plump, healthy-looking effect to the lips.

Glow Toner: The glow toner enriched with high-performance ingredients has made it to most beauty enthusiasts' skincare list due to its effective pore-minimizing properties.

Full-Fat Lashes Mascara: The full-fat lashes mascara fulfills everyone's wish of having naturally voluminous lashes. The mascara comes with CharlotteTilbury's precisely designed, five-grooved brush that helps coat the lashes from root to tip effectively.

Luxury Palette Of Pearls: The pigmented shades in this luxury palette are highly sought after because of their unique texture and lustrous shades imparting a glowy-smooth finish.

The mystery box of 2023 is the perfect combination of skincare and glamor, ideal for anyone who wants to experience the best of the brand on a budget.

