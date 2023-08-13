Where to get ColourPop Cosmetics Rock On Collection? Release date, price, products, and more explored

ColourPop Cosmetics recently launched their Rock On Collection that takes inspiration from desert rocks, offering a beautiful mix of warm-toned shades that will be perfect for Summer 2023. The collection consists of one eyeshadow palette and two Super Shock Shadows and brings back some of their fan-favorite formulations in warmer hues that will be great for summer as well as fall makeup looks.

The shadow palette comes with nine different shades, offering a healthy mix of shimmers, glitters, and mattes. They have all the finishes one could need to create a stunning warm-toned eye makeup look. Along with these, the Super Shock Shadows are one of the most iconic products from ColourPop Cosmetics, which have an innovative cream-to-powder formula that has an amazing color payoff.

One can grab the entire collection from the ColourPop Cosmetics website or opt for the eyeshadow palette alone, as the Rock On Shadow Palette is available for purchase individually. However, the Super Shock Shadows are available as part of the U Rock Eye Set only, so one will need to purchase the entire collection if they wish to try out the Super Shock Shadows in Rocky Start and Sunrise Hike.

While the entire collection is already available on the ColourPop Cosmetics website, one can also grab it from Ulta Beauty starting August 13, 2023. It will be available both on their website and in store within the price range of $14 to $22.

ColourPop Cosmetics Rock On Collection consists of Rock On Shadow Palette and Super Shock Shadows in Rocky Start and Sunrise Hike

Rock On Shadow Palette is the collection's signature product, offering nine different shades that come in beautiful terracotta and neutral hues. The palette comes with the beauty brand's cult-favorite highly pigmented formula that glides on like a dream. The eyeshadow not only applies smoothly and blends super easily, but is also highly long-lasting, ensuring a snatched makeup look that lasts throughout the day.

The rich shades are not only great for summer, but promise to also work well for an autumn-winter look, as one can pair it with their muted nude ensembles. You can also experiment with the shades to create fun eye makeup looks like a bronze-hued smokey eye look. The velvety smooth formula glides on like a dream, making the application effortless and fuss-free.

ColourPop Cosmetics recommends using an eyeshadow brush for the palette, stating on their website that the flat and firm brushes will provide a bolder color payoff. If you want a natural makeup look, a fluffier brush would be the way to go, as they will be perfect for blending out the harsh lines. Meanwhile, if you wish to line your eyes using the palette, it would be best to go for an angled brush that can help you beautifully tightline your lashline.

Rock On Shadow Palette retails for $14 on the ColourPop Cosmetics website.

Along with the eyeshadow palette, the collection comes with Super Shock Shadows in Rocky Start and Sunrise Hike. Super Shock Shadows have a fun, bouncy texture that applies on super creamy and dries down powder matte. The products are extremely pigmented with next-to-no fallout during application.

While Rocky Start is a rich coppery bronze shade, Sunrise Hike is a soft golden ivory hue that will be perfect as a highlighter. Both shades have a glittery finish, which one can get the maximum color payoff from using the fingertips. One can also create a "no-makeup" makeup look using these shades, blending them out well with the help of a fluffy makeup brush.

Super Shock Shadows in Rocky Start and Sunrise Hike are part of the U Rock Eye Set, which retails for $22 on the ColourPop Cosmetics website.

If you are a fan of warm-toned makeup products, the Rock On Collection will be absolutely perfect for you. You can grab the entire set from the ColourPop Cosmetics website or purchase it from an Ulta Beauty outlet near you August 13 onwards.