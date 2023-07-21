Where to get Naruto x ColourPop Cosmetics Collection? Release date, price, products and more explored

ColourPop Cosmetics is about to launch yet another fun collaboration, this time with the popular anime and manga series Naruto. The Naruto x ColourPop collection offers a wide range of products, consisting of eyeshadows, eyeliners, lip oil, and even a body glitter gel.

ColourPop Cosmetics is best known for their fun makeup products with adorable packaging and funky names. They have collaborated with several franchises and shows, some of their most recent being Disney's Alice in Wonderland and The Legend of Korra.

The collection consists of five different products: the Naruto Pressed Powder Palette, Super Shock Shadows, BFF Crème Gel Liners, Gold Dust Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel, and Chakra Lux Lip Oil. Both the shock shadows and gel liners will be available in three different shades that can help one create three completely different looks.

The Naruto x ColourPop Cosmetics Collection has already launched on their website and will be available for a limited period only. Starting July 30, 2023, people can also grab the products, which are available in a range of $9–24, from Ulta Beauty. Along with that, one can grab the entire collection set for $89 only from the beauty brand's website.

Naruto x ColourPop Cosmetics Collection comes with everything you would need for an eye makeup look

The Naruto x ColourPop Cosmetics Collection has a gorgeous mix of reds, yellows and blues, which are the primary colors of the three main characters of Naruto (Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno, and Sasuke Uchiha).

The Naruto Pressed Powder Palette comes in 15 different shades with a mix of mattes, metallics, shimmers, and glitters. The eyeshadow palette has everything that one could need for a full-glam eye makeup look. It retails for $24 on its own, but one can grab the Ninja-in-Training combo pack for only $32, which will also consist of the body glitter gel.

Available in yellow, red, and blue, the Super Shock Shadows are individual pressed powder cakes with a tie-dye finish. Naruto Uzumaki has a beautiful copper shade, Sakura Haruno has a pinkish gold hue and Sasuke Uchiha has a stunning silvery blue tint. They retail for $9 individually, but one can grab the value pack Ninja Academy and get all three shades for $25.

BFF Crème Gel Liners also come in three different shades that match the Super Shock Shadows, and one can create monochromatic looks using these two products. Ninja Way pairs well with Naruto Uzumaki and comes in a metallic brown shade, Courage works well with Sakura Haruno and has a metallic pink hue, and Revenge goes well with Sasuke Uchiha and comes in a metallic blue tint.

Individually, the liners retail for $9, and one can buy the Strongest Jujutsu value pack for $24, which consists of all three gel liner shades.

Other than the makeup products, the Naruto x ColourPop Cosmetics Collection also comes with a lip oil and body glitter. Chakra Lux Lip Oil has a beautiful warm terracotta shade that contains gold sparkle particles, and the Gold Dust Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel has a stunning muted gold hue to it. The lip oil and the body glitter retail for $11 and $12, respectively.

The limited edition collection is already available on the ColourPop Cosmetics website and will be available at Ulta Beauty starting July 30. If you are a fan of Naruto and would love some "ninja-worthy" shades, this is the perfect makeup collection for you.