“WE WILL BE THERE”: Fans excited as Kid Cudi announces 'INSANO' Deluxe featuring 18 tracks

Kid Cudi recently announced his INSANO Deluxe album will be released on February 26, 2024. INSANO was released on all streaming platforms on January 12, and a couple of days later, Cudi revealed that a Deluxe edition of the project would drop soon.

On February 4, Cudi explained what the Deluxe album would aim to deliver to fans, referring to the project as an "elevation of the vibes" and citing how the Deluxe project will be a "whole nother album" by including 18 new tracks.

Expand Tweet

On February 15, Kid Cudi decided to announce that his anticipated Deluxe edition of INSANO will drop next Friday. He appears to be referring to the Deluxe as "NITRO MEGA" and excitedly comments on his satisfaction with the project by saying:

Screenshot of Kid Cudi's announcement post for INSANO's Deluxe edition (Image via X/@KiDCuDi)

Several fans were seen taking to X to express their excitement and show Cudi appreciation for releasing the Deluxe version of INSANO.

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@mesc2049)

Netizens react to Kid Cudi releasing another INSANO project next Friday

As soon as Cudi announced the Deluxe album, online news publications like NFR Podcast were seen reposting the rapper's announcement, which had the rapper's fans going wild.

Many showed Cudi support, with one user stating their intention to stand by the rapper "no matter what." More support poured in for Cudi and his upcoming project, with many fans highlighting their love for INSANO.

One user questioned why people hated the project, adding that they thought the album was "pretty good." Here are some more reactions from NFR Podcast's post about the album on X:

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@scsc353)

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@jujuaintshit)

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@DrewdomVibes)

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@ssm4chillpollo)

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@88MJAshinKusher)

Dedicated Cudi fans were seen responding to his announcement post with speculations about what the new album aims to deliver. One user pointed out how Kanye West and Kid Cudi releasing music at the same time makes them "so damn happy," referring to both artists as "goats."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few Cudi critics were seemingly unhappy with the rapper's decision to release another album, with many users citing their reaction to INSANO as "mid."

Screenshot of a critic reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@purple_faruk)

Screenshot of a critic reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@Unreal_HipHop)

Screenshot of a critic reacting to the INSANO Deluxe announcement (Image via X/@ByzGeneral)

INSANO peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Album 200, matching the peak for Kid Cudi's 2022 Netflix project Entergalactic, for which he recently won an Emmy.

Along with releasing music, Kid Cudi will return to film in a new dystopian horror animated movie titled Slime, which is reportedly hitting cinemas later this year.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE