Zara Larsson announces her fourth studio album 'Venus' dropping this Friday

This Friday, February 9, Zara Larsson will be releasing her fourth studio album, Venus, on all streaming platforms via Sommer House (under exclusive license to Epic Records).

The Swedish popstar took to social media, on January 16, to announce the album's release by posting the revealing cover for Venus with a caption that read:

"My album VENUS is out 9th of February. You Love Who You Love out this Friday! Pre-order if you’re SEXYYYY."

Zara Larsson's tweet about the album included a link that directs fans to her official website, where Venus and its associated merchandise (CD, Vinyl, and more) are currently listed for pre-orders.

Leading up to the release Zara dropped four singles from the album and announced the music video for her fourth single, You Love Who You Love, will drop on Friday, February 9.

Everything we know about Zara Larsson's upcoming album Venus, associated merch, album tour, and more.

Zara Larsson's upcoming studio album will feature a total of 12 tracks, as announced by the popstar on her Instagram account in January. Here is the complete tracklist Zara posted to her Instagram:

Can't Tame Her More Than This Was On My Love Ammunition None Of These Guys You Love Who You Love End Of Time Nothing Escape Soundtrack Venus The Healing

Zara has already dropped four singles from the album which includes her recent EDM collaboration with David Guetta. She released the lead single for the album in January, last year, titled Can't Tame Her.

In May (2023) she released the second single, End Of Time, and followed up with her collaboration with the popular French DJ David Guetta in September, titled On My Love. On January 19, Zara released You Love Who You Love , as the fourth single from her upcoming album.

Zara Larsson took to social media to post the official trailer for You Love Who You Love, confirming the music video will be released along with the album on Friday (Feb. 9).

The following dates were posted to Zara's X Account which confirm the different dates and time zones during which the music video will be released:

8 February - Los Angeles (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Mexico City (10:00 p.m.)

9 February - New York (12:00 p.m.)

9 February - Toronto (12:00 p.m.)

9 February - Sau Paulo (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - London (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Dublin (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Berlin (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Paris (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Stockholm (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Amsterdam (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Tokyo (9:00 p.m.)

9 February - Sydney (9:00 p.m.)

Venus pre-order and Album merch

Zara Larsson confirmed that Venus can be pre-ordered from her official website by re-posting the album announcement on her X account.

She included a link in her caption which directs fans to her website to pre-save her upcoming album. Fans can browse between multiple options of Vinyl and Digital copies for the album, priced between $33.98 - $7.99.

For tee shirts, hoodie collections, and other clothing merchandise, fans can visit Zara Larsson's international website. The website tracks user IP addresses to determine the currency reflected under each artifact.

Here is the complete list of associated album merch Zara has included in her Venus pre-sale:

VENUS D2C RED & BLACK MARBLE VINYL + AUTOGRAPHED INSERT ($33.98)

VENUS D2C RED & BLACK MARBLE VINYL ($32.98)

VENUS D2C EXCLUSIVE CD + AUTOGRAPHED INSERT ($13.98)

VENUS CD JEWEL CASE ($12.98)

VENUS DIGITAL DOWNLOAD ($7.99)

Screenshot of Zara Larsson's official website where 'Venus', and its associated merch, is currently listed for a pre-sale (Image via Zara Larsson's official website)

Both websites issue disclaimers to fans willing to purchase these items by stating that all products will be shipped around the same time the album is released.

The official dates for Zara Larsson's Venus album tour

In November last year, Zara Larsson took to social media to announce that Venus will be accompanied with a European world tour. The Swedish pop star will be seen performing songs from her upcoming album in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, and more.

The tour will begin on February 16 in the United Kingdom and will end on July 26, in Finland. Interested fans can purchase tickets for the tour from Ticketmaster's official website.

This is the complete list of tour dates and venues for Zara Larsson's European tour:

February 16 (Friday) – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy

February 17 (Saturday) – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy Glasgow

February 18 (Sunday) – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

February 21 (Wednesday) – London, UK at Roundhouse

February 22 (Thursday) – London, UK at Roundhouse

February 24 (Saturday) – Paris, France at Le Trianon

February 25 (Sunday) – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

February 26 (Monday) – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Afas Live

February 28 (Wednesday) – Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

March 01 (Friday) – Cologne, Germany at Palladium Cologne

March 02 (Saturday) – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

March 04 (Monday) – Zurich, Switzerland at Komplex 457

March 06 (Wednesday) – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin

March 07 (Thursday) – Warsaw, Poland at Torwar

March 08 (Friday) – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

March 16 (Saturday) – Reykjavik, Iceland at Laugardalsholl Sport Center

March 31 (Friday) – Umeå, Sweden at BRÄNNBOLLSYRAN 2024 Festival

June 21 (Friday) – Dublin, Ireland at Fairview Park

June 23 (Sunday) – Newport, United Kingdom at the ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL 2024

July 6 (Saturday) – Arras, in France at MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL 2024 (NOTIFY ME)

July 7 (Sunday) – Werchter, in BELGIUM at ROCK WERCHTER 2024 (NOTIFY ME)

July 12 (Friday) – Sweden, at the OLYMPIA PARK HELSINGBORG

July 26 (Friday) – Finland, at the QSTOCK 2024 OULU

For the shows on July 6 (France) and July 7 (Belgium), tickets are yet to be announced. Fans looking to purchase seats for these two events can set up a "Notify Me" request on Ticketmaster's website to receive an email, once Zara Larsson officially announces tickets for these shows.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.