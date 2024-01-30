A track-by-track review of Lyrical Lemonade's new album, All Is Yellow

Lyrical Lemonade, the media production house, has finally released its debut studio album All Is Yellow. The album hit streaming platforms on January 26 and features 14 tracks.

Cole Bennett, the visionary director and founder of Lyrical Lemonade, brought together the biggest names in hip-hop to deliver a visually appealing and thematically rich soundtrack. The album has a run time of 42 minutes with features from Eminem, Lil Yachty, Juice Wrld, Chief Keef, and more.

Lyrical Lemonade has also announced they'd be releasing a music video for every song on their album. The music videos currently released include:

During an interview with Complex Magazine, which saw Cole Bennett break down the project, the director explained:

"Everything around me is yellow, I'm literally doing this just because I told myself if I don't do a video for every song, then the album is not complete"

The media house teamed up with Def Jam Recordings to assist with the album's distribution.

Disclaimer: This album review is rated explicit. Readers' discretion is advised.

A track-by-track breakdown of Lyrical Lemonade's new album

Lyrical Lemonade's All Is Yellow is an intriguing project that blends sonic and visual media to provide listeners with a well-rounded unique musical experience. With exceptional production, each track on this album is catered to the artists and their strengths.

Some of the major themes this album delves into include:

Fly Away (Feat. Sheck Wes, Ski Mask the Slump God & JID)

(Production Credits: John Nocito, Daniyel, Fecony, Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett, and Marvy Ayy)

The opening track to Lyrical Lemonade's album features a song crafted with serious theatrical elements in its production, which draws listeners into the album experience.

The verses for the song are performed by Ski Mask and JID who showcase their lyrical prowess by flexing their wealth and industry status on their critics. Sheck Wes delivers the chorus for the song which features themes of escapism, by "flying away" from one's troubles, evidenced in lines like:

"Sometimes I just wanna grow some wings and fly away. Sometimes I just wanna dip, wanna leave, go MIA. Sometimes got sh*t on my mind, but I will never say"

Guitar In My Room (Feat. Lil Durk and Kid Cudi)

(Production Credits: Daniyel, Carlton McDowell, Marvy Ayy, Reece Weinberg, Emerson Poulin, 18YOMAN, Chelsea Warner, Kosher World, and Cole Bennett)

Guitar in My Room is a track that explores themes of personal evolution with Kid Cudi performing an introspective verse on his longing for a romantic relationship, which finds his signature harmonies and ethereal vocal adlibs complementing the track's production.

Lil Durk's verse delves into themes of self-discovery and acceptance by reflecting on his past indiscretions, best evidenced in his chorus with lines like:

"Accept me, please. Accept me for me. Don't judge me off my past life, nah. I want you to believe."

Say Ya Grace (Feat. Chief Keef and Lil Yachty)

(Production Credits: Chief Keef, Cole Bennett, Carlton McDowell, and Marvy Ayy)

Chief Keef and Lil Yachty find their fifth career collaboration on Say Ya Grace. The song opens with a playful exchange between Chief Keef and Cole Bennett before Keef comes in with the Chorus for the song.

Lil Yachty's verse complements Chief Keef's intensity with his signature falsetto cadence and clever wordplay. The chorus serves as a rallying cry, poetically urging listeners to assert themselves and embrace their worth, with lines like:

"Kill 'em with kindness then p*ss on they grave. Lil' ni**a, don't get hit, don't get grazed. I saw a Superman, now you saved. Pu**y, before you eat, say your grace"

This My Life (Feat. Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI, and Lil Skies)

(Production Credits: Jacob Wice, Daniyel, Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett, Kosher World & Marvy Ayy)

This My Life takes listeners back to the early days of SoundCloud rap given the melodic production being reminiscent of music from 2016. The vocal deliveries by Lil Tecca, LAROI, and Lil Skies blend perfectly into the soundtrack creating a memorable atmosphere.

The song revolves around living an unapologetic lifestyle diving deeper into themes of success and drug abuse. Lil Tecca's chorus is catchy and thematically accurate, with lines like:

"I guess this my life, yeah, this my life, yeah. It won't go down twice, yeah, go down twice, yeah. Let a ni**a try me, ayy, please don't try me. I know I be trippin' 'bout this sh*t, but it's all timing."

First Night (Feat. Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B)

(Production Credits: Crazy Mike, Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett, Daniyel, Jacob Wice, Juicy J, Kosher World, and Marvy Ayy)

The production on First Night is perfectly captivating, inviting listeners in with dreamy vocals by Teezo, imitating an R&B song, before the bass drops with a tight drum riff, leading into a hard-heating trap beat.

Gritty vocal performances by Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Juicy J fill the track with extreme energy which eventually closes out with an outro performed by Lil B.

Thematically the song revolves around the complexities of modern romance, weaving together ideas of wealth, success, desire, and self-discovery.

Special (Feat. Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé)

(Production Credits: Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett, Daniyel, Kosher World, and Marvy Ayy)

Special, is a love song with bouncy production that creates an ideal canvas for the artists to reflect on the failures of their past relationships.

Latto's opening verse seemingly sets a tone of defiance against her past lovers, with Aminé diving into the nuances of personal growth in his relationships. Swae Lee's contribution adds a layer of sensuality to the track.

The song ends leaving listeners with a sense of catharsis and introspection.

With The Fish (Feat. $NOT and 6 Dogs)

(Production Credits: Dan Hartzog, Jaasu, and Jonnywood)

With The Fish aims at evoking an emotional response from the listeners diving into themes of self-praise. It does have a touch of nostalgic pain associated with the track by featuring a verse from 6 Dogs, who tragically passed away in 2021.

While the song manages to create a decent listening experience given its exceptional production and well-performed vocals, lyrically the song fails to deliver with confusing bars like:

"She might put me in the trash, empty. And that's how it's gonna be. 'Cause that's my love, I'm ridin' (Ridin'), I'm slidin' (Slidin')"

Doomsday (Feat. Juice WRLD and Cordae)

(Production Credits: Dr. Dre, Mel-Man, Cole Bennett, and Max Lord)

Doomsday, is a captivating collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and Cordae, set to a 90s style beat. The track opens as an old-school cipher with both rappers flowing back and forth over the beat.

The lyricism revolves around living an extravagant lifestyle. With clever wordplay, Cordae and Juice create one of the most standout tracks of the album, notable with lines like:

"[Cordae] Lesson one, I'm a bad teacher who gave the class seizures. Smash divas, stash reefer in the lab freezer. [Juice Wrld] I found the reefer Cordae stashed in the back of the lab. So I'm in class, smokin' gas, slappin' the class preacher."

Doomsday Pt. 2 (Feat. Eminem)

(Production Credits: Daniyel, John Nocito, Luis Resto, Mel-Man, and Dr. Dre)

Doomsday Pt. 2, is another stand-out track from the album due to it being extremely reminiscent of Eminem's Slim Shady era, with his trademark wordplay and commentary delivering a barrage of insults directed at Benzino.

With well-crafted rhymes and metaphors, Shady takes shots at Benzino by highlighting the media proprietor's shortcomings and past controversies.

The rapper also highlights his verse on Drake's famous collaboration Forever (Feat. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem), with the line:

"But I'm not tryna be controversial, I'd rather. Talk about sh*t with the purpose that matters. Like who had the second best verse on Forever?"

Fallout (Feat. Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Bada$$)

(Production Credits: Jacob Lincoln, Gus Dapperton, Cole Bennett, Kosher World, and Daniyel)

Fallout, tells the story of a relationship on the brink of collapse offering three different perspectives on love and regret.

Yachty and Joey add levels of depth to the tones set by Gus Dapperton, who opens the song with a verse speaking of his desire to find solace in a failing relationship.

He cleverly uses the metaphor of a fallout shelter to symbolize the refuge lovers seek in each other, with lines like:

"Death from the moment we met. Was laughing a ten minute warning. After we make our amends. Let’s fall back in love in the fallout shelter"

Equilibrium (Feat. BabyTron and G Herbo)

(Production Credits: Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett, Daniyel, Kosher World, and Marvy Ayy)

Equilibrium is a collaboration between Michigan rapper BabyTron and Chicago rapper G Herbo.

BabyTron boasts about his luxurious lifestyle while highlighting his long-term ambitions. G Herbo emphasizes his street credibility and industry status while reflecting on his rise to success.

The song delves into themes of wealth and resilience in the music industry, with lines like:

"Fu*k a body shot, we aimin' at his equilibrium. I'm just chillin' with my millis waitin' 'til the billis come"

Hello There (Feat. Lil Tracy, Black Kray, and Corbin)

(Production Credits: Daniyel, Carlton McDowell, Kosher World, Marvy Ayy, Jacob Lincoln, and Cole Bennett)

Hello There is a deeply emotional track that unfolds as a melodic exploration of loss and heartbreak. The production incorporates elements of Blink-182's I Miss You, into its composition, adding a feel of nostalgia to the track.

The haunting lyrics delve into themes of heartbreak, dark thoughts, and the painful presence left after death. The song invites listeners on an introspective journey by highlighting the pain of loss, best evidenced in lines:

"If I die before you die. Maybe I'll be the ghost inside your bed"

Hummingbird (Feat. UMI, SahBabii, and Teezo Touchdown)

(Production Credits: Daniyel, Fred Ball, and VRon)

Hummingbird is a song characterized by its stellar production and angelic vocal performances from UMI.

The collaboration features Teezo Touchdown, UMI, and Sah Babii, offering their unique perspectives on life, love, and relationships.

Teezo Touchdown closes out the track by adding depth to the "Hummingbird" metaphors used throughout the song which invites listeners to reflect on the meaning of life, with lines like:

"I can build a bridge through the leaves, winter's comin'. I'm flyin’ through the trees in the breeze, wings humming. I don't have a single regret since I left the nest. It's just a couple of twists, it's just an empty head, right?"

Stop Giving Me Advice (Feat. Jack Harlow and Dave)

(Production Credits: Hollywood Cole, Rascal, Daz (Producer), Matthew Tavares, Angel López, and Cole Bennett)

Stop Giving Me Advice serves as a powerful closing track to the Lyrical Lemonade album by dealing with themes of success, individuality, and the complexities of fame.

Jack Harlow opens on the track painting a vivid picture of his journey to success. Dave's verse adds another layer of introspection by diving into the nuances of fame, touching on themes of love and the sacrifices that come with success.

Notable lines from his verse include:

"I know you feel love, feel shame, feel pride, I can see it in your eyes. I met a fan at work, he told me it's his job on the side. As if I'm unimpressed by his every day life"

In conclusion, Lyrical Lemonade's debut album, All Is Yellow, emerges as a well-balanced masterpiece. Cole Bennett's visionary direction shines through his star-studded lineup and visually captivating music videos.

With a promise of a music video for every song, Lyrical Lemonade elevates the album experience. Notable tracks like Say Ya Grace, and Fallout, establish the multiple themes this album explores, making it a very interesting and exciting listening experience.