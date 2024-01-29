"A picture for history": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa shares a photo with Rihanna on Instagram

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rihanna are all over social media as the former shared a photo with the R&B singer on her Instagram page. The BLACKPINK member took the internet by storm with her solo performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes (also known as the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert) on January 26, ET. She was seen interacting with artists like Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan and ASAP Rocky during the event.

When fans found out that Rihanna was also enjoying the charity event concert, the audience wished for her to interact with the Thai member of the K-pop girl group. Fans were thrilled to hear that the two stars were in the same venue; however, they were not snapped together that day. On January 29, Lisa posted a few images on Instagram and surprised fans with a photo of her with the Diamonds singer.

This led to a huge wave of reactions among fans. They expressed their excitement while celebrating this moment as the two stars loved by millions of fans across the globe. A user on X said:

“A picture for history.”

“I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS”: Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa poses with Rihanna for an Instagram picture

BLACKPINK's Lisa performed her solo hit tracks MONEY and LALISA on the stage of the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes held at the Accor Arena in Paris on January 26 ET (January 27 KST). She also invited DJ Snake to perform their collaboration song SG, leaving the fans amused. The singer gave an astounding performance, receiving loud cheers from the audience.

Rihanna was among the audience enjoying the concert, leaving fans in excitement as they expressed their desire to see her interact with the K-pop rapper. Following Lisa's latest Instagram update, fans went berserk on social media as they could not contain their happiness watching the two stars pose together for a picture.

Fans highlighted how the K-pop idol reportedly paid tribute to Rihanna by taking inspiration from the lyrics of her song Pon de Replay, which says, “It goes one by one, even two by two.” Fans believe her iconic rap verse from the song Pink Venom goes, “ One by one then two by two.”

This iconic photo featuring the two renowned musicians went viral on social media as fans could not help but celebrate it.

Here are some reactions:

More on the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

The star-studded concert gala witnessed an electrifying performance by the JYP Entertainment boy group Stray Kids. They performed their popular hit God's Menu released in 2020. They also performed S-Class and TOPLINE. Many K-pop fans were delighted to see the BLACKPINK member enjoying the boy group's performance.

