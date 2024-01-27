"We've been dying for these": Fans ecstatic as Lisa of BLACKPINK performs with DJ Snake at the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

On January 26, 2024, ET (January 27, KST), Lisa of BLACKPINK set the stage ablaze with her magnificent performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. Fans went berserk when they saw the K-pop sensation perform with Hollywood favorite DJ Snake on the stage.

As Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024 was geared up for the arrival of the BLACKPINK sensation to the main stage, the energy in Paris was buzzing with expectation. Screams and shouts broke out from the audience as the LALISA crooner appeared on stage, looking stunning in her golden, sparkly attire.

As expected, fans went to Twitter, sharing the clips from the night in Paris and showering praise on the Money rapper-singer for surprising them by performing with DJ Snake.

Expand Tweet

"THE JEALOUSY I FEEL": Fans frenzied to see Lisa perform at the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes and rewrite history

For the unversed, a symphonic concert club known for arranging these kinds of events, Orchestre Lamoureux, had already revealed that they would be performing together with the K-pop idol that evening in Paris on January 26 ET.

Considering Lisa is performing at the same location as Orchestre Lamoureux and the K-pop band BLACKPINK collaborated in January 2023, her participation in this charity event once again is noteworthy. The audience let out raucous cheers as soon as the Money singer took the stage.

The LALISA rapper-singer's solo act was the highlight of the show, drawing fascination from the onlookers despite the presence of well-known Western singers such as Rihanna. With a star-studded docket that included Stray Kids, Maroon 5, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, and Gims, the gala, scheduled for January 26, 2024 (ET), was delivered to be an incredible evening for fans and spectators.

Also, watching her share the stage with DJ Snake was another memorable and iconic moment for BLINK. Given the fact that the K-pop idol did not renew her solo contract with YG Entertainment and parted ways in December 2023, this was her first public performance after the split. However, she did renew her group contract for BLACKPINK with YG Entertainment.

The arrangement was chic and understated, and her striking attire brought attention to every movement she made. Next, there was live singing. The live orchestra replied to the LALISA rapper-singer's passionate singing with a rich tone that sent goosebumps down everyone's spine.

Here's how the BLINKs poured out their love for the Money rapper-singer and celebrated her performance on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, the evening at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris on January 26, 2024, was not all fun and games—there were also heart-touching moments. Viewers enjoyed seeing the Money rapper and Bang Chan from Stray Kids enjoying a sweet conversation backstage, captured in unposed pictures like this one.

In August 2023, BLACKPINK's contract ended with YG Entertainment. Even though all four members of the band renewed their group contract with the company, they all parted ways with YG Entertainment by not renewing their exclusive solo contracts.

On December 24, 2023, Jennie launched her independent label, ODDATELIER, while Jisoo reportedly signed with BLISSOO, which is owned by her brother.

Furthermore, Rosé has not yet announced her signing with any new representation. Neither has she confirmed launching her own label, and the same applies to Lisa. Currently focusing on her solo career, the LALISA rapper-singer routinely makes appearances on international stages for concerts as well as fashion shows.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.