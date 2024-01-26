"Each other's muse": Fans swoon as Stray Kids' Hyunjin & Felix post pictures of one another on Instagram

Stray Kids members Hyunjin and Felix shared the latest update on one another through their respective Instagram stories on January 26, 2024. Hyunjin clicked a picture of Felix, which he then uploaded to his Instagram stories and tagged the latter. Meanwhile, Felix returned the favor by clicking a picture of the Untitled singer-songwriter with a black-and-white filter.

The duo could be seen on the streets of Paris, basking in the night as they capture one another through their respective lenses. Fans of the idols were moved to see such candid images of them as they reshared the snippets on Twitter and wrote that they are "each other's muse."

Before leaving for Paris, France, Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Felix were photographed at Incheon International Airport on January 24, 2024. Earlier, according to reports, the Accor Arena formally said on December 24, 2023, that Lisa of BLACKPINK and Stray Kids were set to be performing at the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert 2023, also known as the Gala des Pièces Jaunes.

"All I do is win": Fans swoon over the latest images of Hyunjin and Felix as they hangout together in Paris

On January 26, 2024 (ET), Hyunjin of Stray Kids shared a picturesque image of his friend and bandmate Felix in Paris. This was reportedly after their performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala once again, for which the octet flew to Paris on January 24, 2024.

For the unversed, the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert is an annual musical extravaganza organized in support of the Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Since its founding in 1989, it has raised money for the medical care of children and teens.

Furthermore, several images of other band members surfaced online in pairs, such as Bangchan being seen with Changbin, Seungmin being seen hanging out with I.N, and Lee Know being captured with bandmate Han Jisung in Paris. Evidently, Stray Kids members are taking time out to explore the French city.

Fans were thrilled to see the members having a good time in Paris amidst their hectic schedules. They flock to Twitter to share the latest images of Hyunjin and Felix from Instagram, since their friendship and cute moments stood out the most for the fans.

Stray Kids have a busy year lined up with two new albums and an international tour. The octet revealed their plans in the Step Out 2024 video that reflected on 2023, which included their show at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

A fourth fan meeting, a third global tour, and the two LPs—"1 album and 1 special album"—are scheduled for 2024. Fresh episodes of their YouTube series Stray Kids: SKZ TALKER, pop-up shows, and other events are also on their roster for this year.

Stray Kids saw a breakthrough year in 2023 as they debuted at the top of the American album charts twice, in June with the mini-album 5-Star and again in November with the mini-album Rock-Star.

