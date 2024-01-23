"REAL MASTERPIECE": Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix becomes the first 4th gen idol set to grace the Harper's Bazaar Japan's Standard version cover 

Stray Kids' Felix is slated to become the first 4th generation K-pop idol to feature on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Japan's Standard version. Apart from that, he will also be gracing the cover of their Special Edition. Both versions are for the magazine's April 2024 issue.

Why these volumes are special may be attributed to the fact that Bazaar Japan covers mostly Japanese celebrities. Further, K-pop icons generally get featured in the Special Edition only. Naturally, the news of Felix debuting on both the Standard and Special version covers is stirring anticipation in the fandom.

The project will be in collaboration with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. The 23-year-old idol has been the Maison's House Ambassador since August 2023. He will be clad in their latest Spring-Summer Women's Collection for the issues that will be released on February 20, 2024.

While STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) try to catch their breath, one fan has claimed that the editions are the "REAL MASTERPIECE."

Fans assert Stray Kids' Felix is "ruling the fashion industry" as Harper's Bazaar Japan is set to feature him on double covers

Felix has been making waves ever since he was dubbed the face of Louis Vuitton. The idol made headlines for attending their show during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, where the brand exhibited its Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection. On top of that, he even dazzled the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event held in Hong Kong.

Additionally, the S-Class rapper previously decorated solo covers for Star1, Singles, BEAUTY+, ELLE KOREA, and more. He even became the only K-pop idol to front the 2023 GQ KOREA MEN OF THE YEAR cover. With such feats under his belt, it is no wonder that fans have called him a "fashion icon" on several occasions.

Furthermore, Harper's Bazaar Japan's April 2024 editions will boast portraits and interviews of the idol spanning eight pages. What is also grabbing fans' attention is that, despite it being Felix's first Japanese magazine feature, it will have him appear on double covers.

Here's what Harper's Bazaar Japan wrote about Stray Kids' Felix in a preview for the upcoming issue:

“FELIX Go Further FELIX, eyes on the future FELIX of Stray Kids has various talents such as being a rapper, dancer, and singer-songwriter. In 2023, he became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton & is also attracting attention as a fashion icon. He is expected to become more active in the future, and this time he appears wearing the latest Spring-Summer Women's Collection!”

Fans are taking to social media to share their surprise and delight follow the latest announcements.

In the meantime, reservations are currently open for the Special and Standard issues of the magazine featuring Stray Kids' Felix.

In other news, Felix is also stealing hearts for his February 2024 VOGUE KOREA x BVLGARI Parfums photoshoot. He promoted the Italian House's fragrances - BVLGARI Omnia Crystalline and BVLGARI Pour Homme EDT - in the same.

Stray Kids' Felix also recently became the youngest member to join UNICEF's "Honors Club," by donating 100 million Won, as per the declaration made by the Korean Committee of UNICEF on January 4.