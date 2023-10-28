"He’s being treated like a royalty": Fans in awe as Louis Vuitton posts Stray Kids' Felix's new LV DREAM content on all platforms

Stray Kids' Felix has taken over Louis Vuitton's social media handles as the French luxury fashion house posted the idol attending the LV DREAM Exhibition in Paris. Through the videos uploaded on the brand's official YouTube channel and other platforms, fans can see Felix savoring delicacies made by renowned Pastry Chef Maxime Frédéric in one video, whereas in another he is seen walking around at the exhibition venue, observing the exhibits.

For the unversed, LV DREAM is a cultural stop in Paris commemorating 160 years of rich creative exchanges that have occurred in line with Louis Vuitton's innovative evolution. This event is a chance for visitors to explore the brand's historic and contemporary artistic partnerships.

Stray Kids' Felix was chosen as the face of the Paris-based fashion house on August 22 this year. He appeared on Louis Vuitton's social media platforms - including the official Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube handles. The massive influx of content has made STAYs' day as they express their happiness on social media. "He's being treated like a royalty" writes a fan.

"THE LV IT BOY EXACTLY": Fans delighted as Louis Vuitton posts a good amount of content of Stray Kids' Felix at LV DREAM

The exhibition spans nine rooms and boasts interactive and immersive aspects that the Thunderous singer can be seen delving into, in the LV YouTube video titled, 'Felix at the LV DREAM Exhibition'. He dances around and voices his thoughts on the collection.

In the other video named 'Felix Tries French Cuisine with Pastry Chef Maxime Frédéric', he is seen trying croque-monsieur (French toasted sandwich), ricotta ravioli, and other French delicacies.

The French luxury house also wrote, "The House Ambassador visits the heart of Paris to immerse in the Maison's dedicated exhibition and indulge in a French gastronomic culinary experience at the adjoining café Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton."

The 23-year-old idol who fans refer to as a "fashion icon" matches Louis Vuitton's elegance and is lovingly called the "IT BOY" of the brand. Therefore, Stray Kids' Felix's special treatment at LV DREAM as the Maison's face is winning the internet.

More on Stray Kids' Felix

Since his appointment as the Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, the S-Class idol was recently seen gracing the latest season of Paris Fashion Week. His much-anticipated appearance won hearts alongside celebs such as Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, and more. He also racked up $6.6M MIV despite appearing for the first time at the Fashion Week.

With the newly formed partnership between Stray Kids' Felix and Louis Vuitton, fans are eager to see what more this collaboration will bring in the future.