"A STANDING OVATION": Fans swoon over Taylor Swift's reaction to Stray Kids' “S-Class” perfomance at the VMAs

On September 13, 2023, Stray Kids went viral on social media for the right reasons as they snagged the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), where they also garnered reactions from talented singers like Taylor Swift. That apart, the group also took to the stage with a performance of S-Class.

Soon, Taylor Swift's reaction to Stray Kids' performance on S-Class went viral on social media. The American singer-songwriter gave them a standing ovation, sending fans into a frenzy.

STAYs can't get enough of Taylor Swift's reaction to Stray Kids performance

As the K-pop group made their debut at the Video Music Awards with an electrifying performance, fans couldn't get enough of both the performances and the way American singer reacted to it.

As the group hit the stage, showcasing their smooth moves and vocals, Taylor Swift started vibing and grooving to the song spontaneously. At one point, the singer's mouth popped wide open upon witnessing the members' exceptional moves, including Lee Know's iconic spin kick.

Taylor Swift continued showing her support for the group members - Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Seungmin, and I.N. Not only did she groove to the group's performance, she also clapped loudly and smiled brightly, seemingly complimenting them while talking to those seated near her.

She even gave them a standing ovation in the end.

Subsequently, STAYs couldn't keep calm and started praising the K-pop group members for their performance.

Needless to say, fans were also over the moon as Stray Kids won their first Best K-pop award at the VMAs.

Stray Kids have become a trending topic on Weibo, thanks to Taylor Swift's response to their outstanding performance at the 2023 VMAs. The hashtag has garnered more than 2 million views and currently holds the 31st spot in the entertainment category.

So far, Taylor Swift has snagged 9 out of 11 nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Show of the Year, and others at the VMAs.