"They're so famous": STAYs over the moon as Stray Kids make appearance at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

On July 26, 2023, Stray Kids attended the first Summer edition of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul leaving fans gushing over their attractive attire at the event.

The first offline Galaxy Unpacked event took place in Seoul in July, marking Samsung's first attempt at organizing such an event in the country. Previously, their Galaxy Z series presentations were usually held in New York during the second week of August. At the recent event, Samsung unveiled their latest foldable smartphone technology, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

When Stray Kids arrived at the aforementioned event, they were greeted by loud screams from a huge crowd. Soon, videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media, showcasing the idols' influence.

Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

All eight members of the group, including Bang Chan, Felix, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Seungmin, I.N., and Han, attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. They were dressed in black suits with black shirts underneath, while one member stood out with a complementing navy blue shirt.

During the event, fans showered the idols with love through loud screams and cheers. The members reciprocated the love by waving back at fans, making their presence felt and appreciated. Social media quickly filled with various pictures and videos of Stray Kids sitting together, eagerly watching the launch of the latest Samsung products.

The members also struck different poses for press photos. Subsequently, an advertisement featuring a Stray Kids member showcasing the latest Samsung Galaxy products went viral on social media. Fans encouraged each other to retweet and trend the advertisement on different platforms.

Here's how fans are reacting to the group's presence at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event:

Other famous K-Pop stars, including BTS' Suga, TWICE's Jeongyeon, IVE's Jang Won Young, and others, also attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

In other news, on August 1, the group will commemorate the fifth anniversary of their fan club by releasing a new summer song. Additionally, the agency plans to release behind-the-scenes videos of the band's album production, their collaboration with Photoism, and a video from a fan meeting.

STAYs are excited to celebrate the fifth anniversary alongside group members by watching content provided by JYP Entertainment.

Moreover, a special event in collaboration with Photoism, known for its 4-cut photobooths, will occur. During this event, fans of Stray Kids will have the opportunity to apply unique filters that showcase the members of the boy band in their photos. This exciting event will run until August 20.

More about Stray Kids

In 2017, the group made their debut as a nine-member group under JYP Entertainment. However, in 2019, Woojin departed from both the band and the agency, citing personal reasons. Since then, Stray Kids has continued as an active eight-member group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

They recently achieved a historic milestone on July 21 when they became the first-ever K-pop group to headline the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris.