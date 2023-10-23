"WHAT WHEN WHERE": Speculation for a Stray Kids 2024 global stadium tour rife following yearly earnings report update on JYP website

On October 23, 2023, STAYs observed in the Yearly Earnings Cell FY 23 Q2 report on the JYP website that Stray Kids will have a Global Stadium tour, sparking rumors that the group might have a world tour in 2023. The report suggested:

"Stray Kids are also expected to hold a global stadium tour in 2024."

As the information about the report went viral, STAYs had different opinions regarding it. Some asked when and where to showcase their enthusiasm about when the world tour will take place and what countries have been invited, while others stated they couldn't wait to witness the potential concerts of the group in their own country.

"I hope for more countries": STAYs wish to see Stray Kids in their own country

So far, the group has conducted two world tours, including "District 9: Unlock" and a second world tour called "Maniac," that took place in Asia, the United States, Europe, North America, and Australia, respectively, taking the world by storm and delivering unforgettable performances at these locations.

Meanwhile, the potential World Tour in 2024 is on the way, and they are expected to hold Global Stadium Tours, according to the aforementioned report published by the agency. Fans want the group to visit other countries as well, not only restricting their concerts to certain countries in the U.S.A., Europe, or Asia.

Many fans from Malaysia, France, and Africa want the group to visit their country, while some fans have tweeted that they have just gotten the motivation to work hard and save money so that they will be able to see the rumored world tour of Stray Kids next year.

Check out how fans are reacting to speculation of a Stray Kids 2024 global stadium tour, following a yearly earnings report update on the JYP website.

Meanwhile, the group recently held a 5-Star Dome tour, which was only limited to South Korea and Japan. It was for the promotion of their recently released album 5-Star and others, including Social Path/Super, Bowl (Japanese Version), and Rock-Star. The tour consisted of ten shows spanning two months from August to October, providing fans with a lot of content in 2023.

Additionally, the report was already published in August, but since fans have noticed it now, they are a bit sad about the fact that they didn't notice it before and have decided to check the JYP Entertainment website more often to dig up more information about the group.

Meanwhile, fans are religiously praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their upcoming concert, which seems to be an exhausting battle but worth participating in, as they will be able to see the members of the Stray Kids, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. One fan stated that they would love to see them in Mexico and said:

"I truly pray that Latin America and Europe are both part of the next world tour. TWICE is doing Mexico City, so that makes me hopeful that Stray Kids will get there. Praying for Buenos Aires too, for my @StrayKidsArgFC friends!"

Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from JYP Entertainment regarding their potential world tour for Stray Kids.