“This is art from an anime ending sequence”: Fans swoon over BTS' V's latest Instagram posts for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

On January 17, BTS' V rolled out a set of ten pictures from his Harper's Bazaar Korea photoshoot for the February 2024 issue. In the pictures, which he posted on his Instagram account (@thv), he can be seen sporting blue hair, sometimes silver, leaning against a tree or walking through gardens.

His song of choice for the post was No.1 Party Anthem by Arctic Monkeys, which he had once shared to be a song that makes him emotional.

Suffice it to say, the pictures excited fans who have been anticipating updates from the Harper's Bazaar x Celine exclusive made for the Blue Dragon Year February Issue. Captioned "v cut", the latest snaps show V, who has been Celine's Brand Ambassador since March 2023, fittingly decked in the label's luxurious clothing, displaying his modeling skills.

Fans have since taken to social media to compare the pictures to visuals from anime.

Fans claim BTS' V "is on fire" in latest pictures for Harper's Bazaar Korea's February 2024 issue

Kim Tae-hyung or BTS' V has already made waves in the past for featuring on the covers of prominent magazines like ELLE Korea, W Korea, and VOGUE Korea. The latest sets of photos teasing the upcoming Harper's Bazaar Korea issue caught V in the lens of Kim Hee-june who has worked with names like Bae Suzy, Stray Kids' Felix, Kim Go-eun, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and more.

The photo shoot reportedly took place before the 28-year-old K-pop sensation enlisted in the military.

"V cut," posted by the cover boy himself, shows him in casual fits, including denims and sweaters, jackets, and more, embodying the 'Celine Homme Summer 2024 Look'.

Ever since fans figured out he was the cover star for Harper's Bazaar's February 2024 edition, the issues have sold out in multiple Korean and Japanese online and offline stores even before the official release, making it a Best Seller on several platforms.

For the time being, fans are awaiting the magazine's release on February 2, while raving about the idol's outfits in his latest Instagram post.

Other updates on BTS' V

V recently graduated from the Nonsan Training Centre, having finished his basic military training. He was honored, alongside BTS' RM, as one of the six Elite Soldiers of the graduating batch. He is expected to proceed with his Special Task Force training from January 18.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing him appear in IU's upcoming pre-release single, Love Wins, coming out on January 24. Additionally, BTS' V bagged Male Idol Variety Star at the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards.