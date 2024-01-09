BTS' V, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, IVE, and more: Meet the winners of the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards

The 2024 Korea First Brand Awards (2024 대한민국 퍼스트브랜드 대상) announced their list of top-billed winners. Adding to the ongoing awards season in the South Korean entertainment industry, the ceremony, held by the Korea Consumer Forum, took place on January 9, 2024, at THE SHILLA Seoul.

Held annually, the award show recognizes and honors the topmost names in brand performance through high consumer participation. Furthermore, every year, the Korea First Brand Awards employs consumer surveys and expert consultations in choosing the most anticipated brands that consumers look forward to and that they expect to spearhead the upcoming year.

Starting this year, a new Vietnam section has also been added to the list, with the consumer research having been conducted in Korea and Vietnam. With the participation of more than 288,000 people, the survey was held from November 6 to 19, 2023.

The 2024 Korea First Brand Awards successfully saw winners in several categories and an additional category owing to the survey-area expansion.

2024 Korea First Brand Awards: TWICE's Ji-hyo, EXO's Xiumin, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and more lift trophies

The winners of the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards not only include names from the previous season but also new entries that are full of potential. Check out the full list below.

Female Idol - IVE

Rising Male Idol - CRAVITY

Rising Female Idol - NMIXX

Rookie Male Idol - RIIZE

Rookie Female Idol - KISS OF LIFE

Male Vocalist - Parc Jae-jung

Female Vocalist - Kwon Jin-ah

Band - LUCY

Unit Group - MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon

Male Solo Artist - Lim Young-woong

Female Solo Artist - TWICE's Ji-hyo

Singer-Songwriter - AKMU

Actor - Nam Goong-min

Rising Actor - Rowoon

Rising Actress - Go Yoon-jung

OTT Actor - Yoo Seung-ho

OTT Actress - Suzy

OTT Rising Actor - Lee Jung-ha

OTT Rising Actress - Lee Han-byeol

Film Actor - Kang Dong-won

Film Actress - Park Bo-young

Film Rookie Actor - Kim Taek

Film Rookie Actress - Park Ji-hu

Drama Rookie Actor - Yoon Hyun-soo

Drama Rookie Actress - Shin Eun-soo

Scene-Stealer Actor - Jo Jae-yoon

Scene-Stealer Actress - Kim Shin-rok

Idol Actor - EXO's Xiumin

Idol Actress - Oh My Girl's Arin

Male Idol Variety Star - BTS's V

Female Idol Variety Star - Oh My Girl's Mimi

Male Multi-Entertainer - Dex

Female Multi-Entertainer - Jo Hyun-ah

Model Entertainer - Joo Woo-jae

Sports Entertainer - Lee Dae-ho

Specialist-Entertainer - Jang Hang-joon

Golfer - Lee Ye-won

Hot Icon - Kim Ah-young

Best Couple - HaHa & Byul

Radio DJ - DAY6's Young K

Web Variety Program MC - Kwanghee

OTT Variety Program - SNL Korea Season 4

Reality Dating Variety Program - I Am Solo

Educational Variety Program - Bare Korean History

Dance Survival Program - Street Woman Fighter 2

Talk Show - Encyclopedia of Useless Facts Around the Earth

Sports Variety Program - A Clean Sweep

At the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards, the following names won in the individual and culture categories in Vietnam.

Male Idol - TEMPEST

Female Idol - aespa

Male Rookie Idol - RIIZE

Male Solo Artist - Kang Daniel

Female Solo Artist - BLACKPINK's Rosé

Singer-Songwriter - IU

Actor - Ahn Hyo-seop

Actress - Lim Ji-yeon

Idol Actor - ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

Idol Actress - Red Velvet's Yeri

TV Show - Running Man

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards!