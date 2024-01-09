BTS' V, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, IVE, and more: Meet the winners of the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards

The 2024 Korea First Brand Awards (2024 대한민국 퍼스트브랜드 대상) announced their list of top-billed winners. Adding to the ongoing awards season in the South Korean entertainment industry, the ceremony, held by the Korea Consumer Forum, took place on January 9, 2024, at THE SHILLA Seoul.
Held annually, the award show recognizes and honors the topmost names in brand performance through high consumer participation. Furthermore, every year, the Korea First Brand Awards employs consumer surveys and expert consultations in choosing the most anticipated brands that consumers look forward to and that they expect to spearhead the upcoming year.
Starting this year, a new Vietnam section has also been added to the list, with the consumer research having been conducted in Korea and Vietnam. With the participation of more than 288,000 people, the survey was held from November 6 to 19, 2023.
The 2024 Korea First Brand Awards successfully saw winners in several categories and an additional category owing to the survey-area expansion.
2024 Korea First Brand Awards: TWICE's Ji-hyo, EXO's Xiumin, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and more lift trophies
The winners of the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards not only include names from the previous season but also new entries that are full of potential. Check out the full list below.
Female Idol - IVE
Rising Male Idol - CRAVITY
Rising Female Idol - NMIXX
Rookie Male Idol - RIIZE
Rookie Female Idol - KISS OF LIFE
Male Vocalist - Parc Jae-jung
Female Vocalist - Kwon Jin-ah
Band - LUCY
Unit Group - MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon
Male Solo Artist - Lim Young-woong
Female Solo Artist - TWICE's Ji-hyo
Singer-Songwriter - AKMU
Actor - Nam Goong-min
Rising Actor - Rowoon
Rising Actress - Go Yoon-jung
OTT Actor - Yoo Seung-ho
OTT Actress - Suzy
OTT Rising Actor - Lee Jung-ha
OTT Rising Actress - Lee Han-byeol
Film Actor - Kang Dong-won
Film Actress - Park Bo-young
Film Rookie Actor - Kim Taek
Film Rookie Actress - Park Ji-hu
Drama Rookie Actor - Yoon Hyun-soo
Drama Rookie Actress - Shin Eun-soo
Scene-Stealer Actor - Jo Jae-yoon
Scene-Stealer Actress - Kim Shin-rok
Idol Actor - EXO's Xiumin
Idol Actress - Oh My Girl's Arin
Male Idol Variety Star - BTS's V
Female Idol Variety Star - Oh My Girl's Mimi
Male Multi-Entertainer - Dex
Female Multi-Entertainer - Jo Hyun-ah
Model Entertainer - Joo Woo-jae
Sports Entertainer - Lee Dae-ho
Specialist-Entertainer - Jang Hang-joon
Golfer - Lee Ye-won
Hot Icon - Kim Ah-young
Best Couple - HaHa & Byul
Radio DJ - DAY6's Young K
Web Variety Program MC - Kwanghee
OTT Variety Program - SNL Korea Season 4
Reality Dating Variety Program - I Am Solo
Educational Variety Program - Bare Korean History
Dance Survival Program - Street Woman Fighter 2
Talk Show - Encyclopedia of Useless Facts Around the Earth
Sports Variety Program - A Clean Sweep
At the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards, the following names won in the individual and culture categories in Vietnam.
Male Idol - TEMPEST
Female Idol - aespa
Male Rookie Idol - RIIZE
Male Solo Artist - Kang Daniel
Female Solo Artist - BLACKPINK's Rosé
Singer-Songwriter - IU
Actor - Ahn Hyo-seop
Actress - Lim Ji-yeon
Idol Actor - ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo
Idol Actress - Red Velvet's Yeri
TV Show - Running Man
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards!