"He ate them up": RIIZE's Anton countering a comment calling him a nepo baby has netizens supporting him

RIIZE's Anton's swift clap back to a netizen calling him a "nepo baby" is gaining him widespread backing from fans on social media. Anton delivered a special performance with his father, Yoon Sang, on December 31, 2023, at the MBC Gayo Daejejeon. Despite all the praises showered over their momentous musical collaboration, the impolite comment sprang up directed at the idol.

The term "nepo baby" is used to refer to children of influential people who have also made a name for themselves in the same industry as their parents. They are thereby alleged to have succeeded owing to their familial connections without much work on their part.

Lee Yoon Sang is an industry veteran and a well-known composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter. Fans were aware of RIIZE's Anton's father's identity even before he debuted as a part of the SM Entertainment boygroup in 2023.

The "nepo baby" comment was already receiving much backlash from fans when the artist decided to speak up for himself with a witty and hilarious reply to the commenter, writing, "Born this way by lady gaga." Seeing his response, an amused fan wrote the following:

Expand Tweet

Fans claim RIIZE's Anton is "WINNING THE IDGAF WAR" after he coolly shuts down commenter calling him a nepo baby

RIIZE's Anton has been receiving a lot of praise for his good looks and musical and performance skills since his debut with RIIZE. He also won hearts for his memorable performance with renowned Japanese musician and composer Yoshiki Hayashi at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

The 19-year-old idol skilfully played his cello alongside the Japanese maestro, playing the piano to the latter's famous piece Endless Rain, creating a soulful combination that awed fans.

Ever since it was announced that RIIZE's Anton would share a stage with his father at the reputed end-of-the-year festival, 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, fans were thrilled to see the father-son musical duo on stage. The performance received much love from fans and viewers.

Expand Tweet

As fans know, the RIIZE members are pretty active and popular on TikTok, and their debut track, Get A Guitar, became a viral trend on the social media platform. In a fun TikTok shared after Anton's collab stage with his father, the legendary Yoon Sang was seen hopping on the Get A Guitar bandwagon with his son in an endearing clip.

While the post was being loved by fans worldwide, it was here where one comment read, "NEPO BABYYY," which struck netizens as disrespectful and "unnecessary," Seemingly, RIIZE's Anton did not require any defenders with his unbothered and iconic response. Fans, too, are filling social media with sarcastic remarks to the comment while supporting the rookie idol and his father.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RIIZE gearing up for an early January 2024 comeback

Anton debuted as a member of SM Entertainment's latest boy group, RIIZE, on September 4, 2023. Their debut single album, Get A Guitar, got a lot of positive reactions from K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

While still in the first week of release, the album sold millions of copies, marking the second-highest first-week sales for a rookie group's debut album. Furthermore, the group bagged the Favorite New Artist award at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

RIIZE is slated to make a comeback on January 5, 2024, with the single Love 119, as revealed by the group's label.