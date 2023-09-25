"So siblings coded": Fans go gaga as aespa's Winter and Karina join RIIZE on their Get A Guitar dance challenge

On September 24, 2023, aespa's Winter and Karina joined RIIZE on their Get A Guitar dance challenge, sending their fans into a state of frenzy. To those unversed, RIIZE is a K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment that debuted on September 4, 2023, with their first single album, Get A Guitar.

Since the release of the song, many K-pop idols and fellow SM Entertainment artists have participated in their dance challenge. However, it was aespa's Winter and Katrina who recently grabbed fans' attention when they did the dance challenge with RIIZE's Shotaro, Wonbin, and Sohee.

Impressed by both groups' visuals and dance, fans expressed their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) and showed their support for both the K-pop acts. One of the users, @fentyyangx2, said:

"Riize and aespa are so siblings coded "

"Visuals overload of the 2 groups": Fans expressed their views on both groups' Get A Guitar dance challenge

Get A Guitar has received over 25 million views on YouTube since its release. RIIZE began the dance challenge to promote their debut song, and to support their fellow mates, aespa's Winter and Karina joined alongside and showed off their special moves while dancing to the song.

Apart from Winter and Karina, aespa's NingNing and Giselle joined RIIZE's other members, Sungchan, Seunghan, and Anton, for the dance challenge as well. Delighted fans have thus taken to social media to share their reactions to both groups' collaboration.

Some of the fans also witnessed both the groups dance and practice each other's songs. One user mentioned that aespa learned the Get A Guitar dance from RIIZE, and RIIZE learned the Better Things dance from aespa. Fans shared that now they want to see the RIIZE dance challenge on aespa's song Better Things.

New K-pop group RIIZE grabbing attention following their debut

Apart from aespa, other fellow SM artists are also participating in the dance challenge. One of them was Red Velvet's main dance and lead vocalist Seulgi, who also took part in the dance challenge with RIIZE.

Along with doing the dance challenge with RIIZE's Anton and Shotaro, she also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the challenge on her Instagram story, showcasing her chaotic mastering of the footwork. The story has left fans impressed by how quickly Seulgi managed to learn the dance.

RIIZE stands for Rise & Realize and has a total of seven members, namely, Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Before their debut song release, they released their pre-release single Memories on August 21, 2023.

On August 7, 2023, SM Entertainment announced that their 5th generation boy band group, RIIZE's, will debut on September 4, 2023, with their first single album, Get A Guitar. Since its release, the song has been receiving love from fans and netizens from around the world.