Red Velvet's Seulgi sets the record straight and shuts down disharmony allegations, stating that the group's bond is as strong as ever

Seulgi, member of the K-Pop group Red Velvet, has set the record straight once and for all regarding the group members’ friendship. On September 12, 2023, Kang Seul-gi, popularly known by her stage name ‘Seulgi,' shut down allegations about any disharmony and discord amongst the five-member girl group.

Rumor mills started running online and many netizens alleged that the Red Velvet girls don't really share a close and supportive bond. These rumors intensified after they saw a few group members missing from Rebecca, the debut musical of Red Velvet member, Wendy, as a lead.

To curb the growing rumor menace, Seulgi shut down the whispers on Bubble, a fan messaging app native to South Korea.

"There are sometimes people who cast doubt about our relationship" - Seulgi while addressing rumors

Seulgi said that Irene, Red Velvet's group leader, is always the first person to jump to any group members' support. She stated that Irene has been to a few of Wendy’s shows to show her support for her teammate, who recently embarked on a new journey by debuting as the lead of the musical show Rebecca.

“Irene is always the first when it comes to birthday wishes even. LOL, all of us wish each other happy birthday, but because we don’t make it obvious, there are sometimes people who cast doubt about our relationship.” — as translated by koreaboo

Despite Wendy’s musical debut being a huge step for her solo career, netizens chose to jump to conclusions about the seemingly deteriorating equation between Red Velvet members instead.

Seulgi, who had released her debut extended play (EP), 28 Reasons, on October 4, 2022, went on to explain in a light-hearted manner that the misunderstanding could have stemmed out of the group members’ common quality of being highly introverted.

“It’s because we’re a group of introverts.” — as translated by koreaboo

Red Velvet members Joy and Yeri had shown immense support towards Wendy’s musical debut as a lead in Rebecca through their Instagram posts which cemented the reality of their strong bond. The posts clearly showed the two members attending Wendy’s musical show to cheer for their bandmates.

Red Velvet members are always there for each other in any circumstance

This wasn’t be the first time when the group members had shown support for each other. From sending a food truck to each other’s filming sets, showing support for one another through social media, to appearing on the sets of the members to surprise them, the five members have always had each other’s back.

Even their fans have noticed their bonds in the past and have shared their opinions on social media.

Red Velvet's leader Irene was recently in the news. She allegedly made the decision not to extend her contract with SM Entertainment, the company she signed with during the group's debut in 2014. Despite all the chaos, the relationship between the group members remains unshakeable and as strong as ever.