"They wanna trap her so bad": Fans enraged following the rumors of Red Velvet's Irene choosing against her contract renewal with SM Entertainment

On Wednesday, September 13, a Korean media outlet, Star News Korea, released an article about Red Velvet's Irene and the possible non-renewal of her contract with SM Entertainment, which naturally caused quite a stir among netizens. After the articles surfaced on the internet, fans of Red Velvet were both furious and enraged due to the journalist's choice of words and phrasing, which showcased the idol in a negative light.

Additionally, fans also speculated that the article release was possibly a media play by SM Entertainment for the Korean media, in general, as well as to ensure that the idol continued her contract with the company.

Given that it not only puts Red Velvet's Irene in a difficult situation by restricting her personal choices, but also affects her public image, fans expressed their displeasure and outrage with the article. One fan even tweeted how her agency wanted to "trap her so bad."

Fans outraged following rumors of Red Velvet's Irene's non-renewal of contract with SM Entertainment as they suspect possible media play

In a recently published article, Star News Korea wrote about the contract renewals of the Red Velvet members while specifically referring to Seulgi and Irene. K-pop groups usually work with a seven-year contract, where the automatic termination of the same calls for all the members to decide whether or not they'd like to renew a contract to enter into another seven-year relationship with the company.

However, Red Velvet is one of the few groups whose members' joining date differed from one another. While the group hadn't brought up any topic of contract renewal even after the seven-year mark, Seulgi was the first to mention the same last month, revealing that she chose to renew her contract with SM Entertainment.

Though no official news has been announced about Irene's contract renewal, Star News Korea has claimed that she won't be renewing her contract. While fans have chosen to stay calm and patient until official news from SM Entertainment reaches them, what seemed to anger them is the choice of words and phrasing while talking about the idol and her relationship with Red Velvet.

Excerpt from Star News Korea's article (Image via Starnews Korea)

"In order for the group to continue their activities smoothly, all members must renew their contracts with SM. Of course, Red Velvet can be protected by adding a clause to maintain group activities even after leaving SM, but this requires a strong loyalty that continues even without a beautiful farewell or renewal of the contract with the original agency." (Translation via Google Translate)

The statement continued,

"Red Velvet's case is ambiguous. Leader Irene is not renewing her contract. Therefore, it is said that SM is currently unable to confirm Red Velvet's activities such as albums, performances, and events." (Translation via Google Translate)

Fans have pointed out that the issue of loyalty raised in the article, and how it is supposedly ambiguous in the case of Red Velvet due to Irene's choices, presents the idol as someone who's selfish and who puts her personal preferences first despite being the leader.

Since this kind of representation can heavily damage the idol's reputation and prove to an obstacle for her to join another company in case she chooses to withdraw from SM Entertainment, fans criticized Star News Korea for its faulty article.

Additionally, fans also believe that it's a form of media play executed by the company to keep her within the agency. They naturally called out the company's alleged toxic and restrictive behavior that put the idol in a tough situation and under a bad light.