“This company is scum”: Red Velvet’s fans send protest trucks outside SM Entertainment demanding a third full album

Red Velvet fans have sent another batch of protest trucks outside SM Entertainment with various demands, including fair treatment for the girl group members and giving them a third full album. For those unfamiliar, protest trucks, as the name suggests, are trucks with LED banners and hoardings displaying important messages, directly challenging a K-pop agency or a person in authority.

Red Velvet’s fans, also called ReVeluvs, are unhappy with the treatment meted out to the Queendom singers. According to fans, the five-member girl group is largely ignored by the agency and has not been given enough songs despite being in the industry for a decade now.

"This company is a scum," Twitter user @ailouroshyun wrote, protesting the agency’s decision to debut a new boy group on the Psycho singers’ ninth-year debut anniversary.

nyumi 🐱🍓 semi-ia @ailouroshyun



#레드벨벳도_삼쩜영_맛좀봅시다 #LetUsTasteRedVelvet3_0 SM chose August 1 of all dates? Even if you're revealing deets for the new bg, SM chose to do this during our protest. SM chose to put this first instead of announce an event for Red Velvet's 9th anniv. This company is scum.

Red Velvet fans demand SM Entertainment answer their grievances by sending protest trucks

Red Velvet fans have sent protest trucks demanding SM Entertainment answer their various grievances and problems. The concerns aren’t recent but rather longstanding issues that SM Entertainment has chosen to turn a blind eye to. The Psycho singers’ fans are determined to make their voices heard and have demanded accountability on the issue.

Ivy | °9 Years with Red Velvet° @girinnation SM can debut and hype up 10 groups or whatever but you can't stop us from pointing things out when SM are purposely doing things to disrespect us.

ًm @polariaes there are protest trucks for exo and red velvet in front of sm building today NSMDKLDM this was not the exovelvet crumbs i wanted

ʙɪᴇ 🩷 @pinkredbie no way SM response to our protest is debuting the new group on Red Velvet’s debut anniversary

ʙɪᴇ 🩷 @pinkredbie what if red velvet don’t renew with sm challenge

🎂 @bubbleflexe 365 days in a year and they somehow manage to choose RED VELVET'S anniversary day lmaooooo

⛓️🐼⛓️ @dinnieweenie I still find it disrespectful to announce or put up teasers for a new group on the same day as rv's anniv when they seemingly have absolutely nothing planned for RV. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Chi💫 @kimjenknee Red Velvet don’t deserve all of this mistreatment and disrespect from their own company

A🥀 @Aceitsacekia_9 I would've been so so embarrassed to enter that damn building EXO and Red Velvet fans sending protest trucks in front of SM building, these siblings are really never beating the "most mistreated group" allegationsI would've been so so embarrassed to enter that damn building

Red Velvet fans have dispatched a fleet of new protest trucks and a fresh batch of age-old grievances and issues to SM Entertainment, the girl group’s agency. The fans complained that the talented girl group only had two full albums, The Red in 2015 and Perfect Velvet in 2017, and had only released mini-albums in their 10-year-long career. ReVeluvs are angry and disappointed and have demanded the agency announce a third full album as a perfect ninth-year anniversary present.

Another grievance Red Velvet’s fans had was that the company was not leveraging social media enough and promoting the Red Flavour singers’ group and solo activities.

Additionally, fans have complained that the group’s official lightstick, called "Mandu Bong," is brittle and outdated as a result of negligence. Fans have raised concerns over its durability and longevity, citing that it once broke in member Seulgi’s hands during a concert. They sent another protest truck demanding SM Entertainment fix the Queendom singers’ lightstick and rebrand it.

Fans have also demanded better management of the group’s albums and are frustrated with the stock and availability of the albums. The Red Flavour singers’ fans have complained that albums often go out of stock before their official release date.

Fans have raised other complaints against SM Entertainment

Apart from the abovementioned issues, Red Velvet fans have asked SM Entertainment to allow the Bad Boy hitmakers the freedom to make their own content (live streams, unofficial solo songs, or vlogs) and improve fan club services. ReVeluvs opine that an official Japanese fan club is necessary to ensure fairness in ticketing.

Another complaint raised by fans is SM Entertainment’s poor handling of Red Velvet’s overseas tours, insufficient ticketing, limited or poor-quality merchandise, and not enough tour dates for their international ReVeluvs. Fans believe that their promotional activities do not match the group’s astounding global success and are given the shorter end of the stick.

Finally, ReVeluvs are angry and upset that SM Entertainment has completely sidelined the Birthday singers and chosen to focus on their new 'cash grab', a seven-member boy group. The new group consists of former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro, S.M. ROOKIES Eunseok and Seunghan, and three new members.

Fans of the third-gen K-pop girl group are frustrated as the agency intends to launch the new boy group around their ninth debut anniversary in August. Fans believe SM Entertainment should pay equal attention to one of their flagship girl groups and plan something for their ninth debut anniversary as well. More developments on this issue are awaited.