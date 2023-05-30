6 times K-pop fandoms organized protest truck demonstrations: ENHYPEN’s Bite Me controversy, EXO OT6 demand, and more

There is no doubt that K-pop fandoms are a force to be reckoned with. Much of the Korean music industry depends on the support of fans to sustain in an environment that is used to a consistent overload of new music. As such, fans therefore also have the power to make demands that may affect how the company makes decisions.

There are many positive changes that fandoms have brought about after putting pressure on major K-pop companies, with the change in venue for SHINee's 15th Anniversary fanmeeting being a recent example. However, it is impossible to ignore that giving fans too much control may not be in the best interests of K-pop idols.

The practice of sending protest trucks when K-pop fandoms are unhappy with any decision made by the company has recently gained prominence. Coming together to make demands from K-pop companies is hardly novel, but using a truck with a message about the same creates an impact like no other.

Demand for more EVERGLOW comebacks, asking for removal of two EXO members, and more instances of K-pop fandoms sending protest trucks to companies

1) Protest against the female dancers in the performance of ENHYPEN's Bite Me

lipp klesi ; DARK BLOOD‼️ @abcdenhaipen gua gatau seorgil apa mereka bs nekat ngirim protest truck kaya gini. enhypen udh kerja keras latihan dll lo pda malah minta ganti choreo dah kaya lg minta duit ke emak bapak lo pada aja. dibandingkan ngirim protest truck ga jelas mending lo pd streaming + voting lah k-gene anjir gua gatau seorgil apa mereka bs nekat ngirim protest truck kaya gini. enhypen udh kerja keras latihan dll lo pda malah minta ganti choreo dah kaya lg minta duit ke emak bapak lo pada aja. dibandingkan ngirim protest truck ga jelas mending lo pd streaming + voting lah k-gene anjir https://t.co/cEP3gMRFnT

According to several K-pop news websites and Naver, ENGENEs, fans of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN, sent trucks protesting the inclusion of mature and sensual choreography for their song with female dancers. Soon after the incident was reported by news media, international fans started asserting their separation from what they called "K-ENGENES" or Korean fans of the group.

The second group of fans also sent multiple trucks supporting the choreography, and commending ENHYPEN for doing a good job. HYBE Corporation's BELIFT LAB seems to have paid little heed to the protest trucks sent by the K-pop fandoms as the Dance Practice video for Bite Me was released on May 29, 2023.

2) Commenting on the long hiatus since EVERGLOW's last comeback

Forever Glowsting (Rest) @FGlowsting



#EVERGLOW #에버글로우 @EVERGLOW_STAFF The protest truck has already arrived at the Yuehua offices in Korea, they have sent us videos of it, again we clarify that we don't organize this, we only inform the fandom. The protest truck has already arrived at the Yuehua offices in Korea, they have sent us videos of it, again we clarify that we don't organize this, we only inform the fandom.#EVERGLOW #에버글로우 @EVERGLOW_STAFF https://t.co/0VSiHUvXvK

Yuehua Entertainment's girl group EVERGLOW drew attention for its unique concepts that defied expectations of all-female groups in Korean entertainment. However, fans of the group, FOREVER, are upset because of the long hiatus since the group's last comeback.

As a result, they banded together to have a protest truck displaying the fact that 530 days since EVERGLOW's last release, EP RETURN OF THE GIRL, in December 2021, the company needs to do better. Most K-pop fandoms have backed this protest, with comments asserting the same to FOREVER.

3) Demanding tranparency in selection of the 2021 Seoul Music Awards (SMA) Bonsang by fans of NCT Dream

byang @jeongvanilla i just cant believe how they sent a protest truck for nctdream instead of congratulating them. like why not send a truck to celebrate their best album award ?? i just cant believe how they sent a protest truck for nctdream instead of congratulating them. like why not send a truck to celebrate their best album award ?? https://t.co/8mBwFcOf3w

Fans of NCT Dream were upset that the group did not get nominated for a Bonsang award at the Seoul Music Awards in 2021.

As a result, they sent a truck asking for transparency in the award show's process in selection of the Bonsang and Daesang categories. This truck divided K-pop fandoms, with some supporting the protest and others criticizing the fans for not congratulating NCT Dream for their Best Album win instead.

4) Alleging mistreatment of BTS' Jimin and asking for action against malicious blogsites by BIGHIT MUSIC in 2021

MOCHI UNION @guardiansofpjm It’s the new truck protest made by the other group of fans. The purpose is to urge Big Hit to deal with the malicious blogs as soon as possible and to correctly protect Jimin's reputation. We will update the latest status of it. Always thanks to the fans who participated in it. It’s the new truck protest made by the other group of fans. The purpose is to urge Big Hit to deal with the malicious blogs as soon as possible and to correctly protect Jimin's reputation. We will update the latest status of it. Always thanks to the fans who participated in it. https://t.co/MHjJQNimuS

In 2021, fans of BTS' Jimin alleged that the star was facing mistreatment from the company, which refused to make him participate in activities despite his high popularity.

Additionally, they also wanted BIGHIT MUSIC to take strict action against those who were spreading rumors about the Promise vocalist. The protest trucks were present outside HYBE offices for eight weeks.

5) Demanding greater protection of BLACKPINK's Jennie after her privacy was breached

Danny Kim @gyumstagram Justice for Jennie protest truck in front of yg Justice for Jennie protest truck in front of yg https://t.co/P0LpWkLBCg

Yet another protest truck from 2021, BLACKPINK's Jennie had her fans' support after her address was reportedly leaked on the internet. K-pop fandoms, including BLINKs, found this unacceptable and demanded that YG Entertainment take better care of Jennie and ensure that her privacy is maintained.

Additionally, they wished for strict action to be taken against the individual who had hacked into her social media accounts and released her personal data.

6) Call for removal of EXO's Chen and Chanyeol from the group

i'm_ddianaa. @kim_ninibear94 K-EXOL Ot6 keeps sending trucks to support exo's comeback with 6 members,they are really stupid! I think the agency should really act now or exo-l international should send a truck too support 9 member EXO?? i think this is a good idea K-EXOL Ot6 keeps sending trucks to support exo's comeback with 6 members,they are really stupid! I think the agency should really act now or exo-l international should send a truck too support 9 member EXO?? i think this is a good idea https://t.co/NVXlpUBdt5

Nothing quite divides K-pop fandoms like the news of their idols in relationships. EXO's Chen faced the brunt of this when he revealed that he was to be married to a civilian (non-celebrity) and that his then to-be wife was pregnant as well. Chanyeol, on the other hand, was accused by a netizen of mistreating her while they were in a relationship.

Since then, there has been a percentage of fans that demand that these two members exit EXO. The protest trucks outside SM Entertainment were demanding this as well, with some EXO-Ls organising supportive trucks for the complete group.

While the protest truck battle within K-pop fandoms is not a new phenomenon, the sudden resurgence has caused some Twitter users to joke that this situation must be a good earning for truck owners.

Additionally, many fans are against the tradition of sending trucks and are encouraging each other to spend money on buying albums and merchandise instead.

Poll : Were you aware of these K-pop fandoms sending protest trucks? Yes No 0 votes